Opposition People’s Party rejects 2026 budget bill in final reading

Sirikanya Tansakul, deputy leader of the opposition People's Party, leads key party figures to announce the party's resolution to vote against the budget bill on Friday afternoon. (Photo: parliament's public relations office)

The People’s Party (PP) has resolved to vote against the 2026 fiscal budget bill during its third and final reading in Parliament on Friday, saying the government’s spending plan failed to reflect the current economic situation.

PP deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul announced the party’s stance at parliament at about 1pm on Friday. She said the PP resolved to reject the bill in the final vote, effectively “toppling” the fiscal year 2026 budget proposal.

Ms Sirikanya, also a list-MP, said the decision followed a thorough review in which the party had repeatedly offered recommendations and observations to ensure the budget was prepared to address potential future challenges.

However, the government and the majority in the House committee on special budget had ignored these suggestions.

"Over the past two days of debate, and again this morning, the party found there was “excess fat’’ in the budget – allocations for non-essential projects that could be reduced, postponed or removed to free up funds for emergency situations or national economic crises, she said.

“We are still in the minority in the House and could not amend even a single section of the bill. Therefore, in the third reading, the People’s Party stood firm in rejecting the fiscal year 2026 budget,” said the deputy party leader.

Earlier, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavichira, who chairs the special budget scrutiny committee, told the House of Representatives on Wednesday that the committee has cut the proposed budget by 8.92 billion baht.

The House began its second and third readings of the 2026 fiscal budget bill, totalling 3.78 trillion baht.

Mr Pichai said this revision aimed to better align government spending with national priorities, strategic plans, and current economic realities.

"The committee's revisions are guided by the need to ensure fiscal discipline and good governance, while supporting key missions across agencies," he said. The government's strategic plans, including its national strategy, national economic and social development plan, and other frameworks were taken into account, he said.