Education ministry budget approved

The House of Representatives approved the Ministry of Education's spending plan in the second reading, as the special session to deliberate the 2026 fiscal year budget bill continued.

A total of 253 MPs on Friday voted in favour of the ministry's budget allocations, with 121 voting against and 26 abstaining. The second reading involved section-by-section scrutiny, with the Education Ministry's plan falling under Section 24 of the bill.

The debate centred on funds earmarked for the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) and projects to construct provincial education offices in 15 provinces.

Surawat Thongbu, a list-MP from the main opposition People's Party (PP), questioned the decision to allocate more than 50% of Obec's budget to support the One-District-One-School scheme.

He said there were more than 30,000 schools nationwide, yet priority was given to only about 1,800 district schools, leaving the rest neglected. He warned that if the budget was spent in this manner, Thai education would reach its lowest point in 20 years.

According to Mr Surawat, the global Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) will be conducted this year, with students selected at random to take part. However, he argued, the budget remains overly centralised in urban areas.

In the 2022 Pisa assessment, Thai 15-year-olds scored 394 in mathematics (down from 419 in 2018), 409 in science (down from 426), and 379 in reading (down from 393).

He also criticised the allocation of 1.85 billion baht for basic learning, most of which would go towards renting equipment and learning materials for students, with only 150 million baht allocated to support teachers.

Parit Wacharasindhu, another PP list-MP, proposed cutting 375 million baht earmarked for constructing new provincial education offices in 15 provinces, suggesting that the ministry rent facilities instead.

He questioned the merit of investing in new buildings, especially when the structure and roles of provincial education offices -- which come under the Education Permanent Secretary's Office -- are set to be reviewed under education reform bills expected to be deliberated by the House soon.

The Ministry of Education was allocated 355 billion baht for the 2026 fiscal year, an increase of 14.33 billion baht from the current fiscal year.

Of the total, about 61.47% is for salary payments, 27.27% for subsidy programmes, 3.87% for operations, 3.83% for investment schemes, and 3.56% for other expenses.