Serial petitioner seeks 'MP vote-buying' inquiry

Listen to this article

Political activist Srisuwan Janya. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Political activist Srisuwan Janya petitioned the Election Commission (EC) to investigate a suspected vote-buying scheme targeting MPs, following the circulation of an audio clip in which a woman is allegedly heard negotiating payments for their support on key government bills.

Mr Srisuwan described this as a grave threat to democracy and the party system, urging the EC to summon those People's Party (PP) MPs who had exposed the scheme.

He said tracing phone records could quickly uncover the woman's identity, her political connections, and who directed her actions. If proven, he said, offenders could face up to five years in prison, fines of up to 100,000 baht, revocation of voting rights, and possible party dissolution under the Political Party Act of 2017.

The allegations originated from the PP's deputy leader, Sirikanya Tansakul, who disclosed that MPs had been approached with offers to sell their votes.

Khon Kaen MP Chutchawan Apirukmonkong, from the same party, later said he had been offered 10 million baht to back the 2026 budget bill and an upcoming entertainment complex bill. Payment, he claimed, was to be made in three instalments: 3 million baht upfront, 4 million after the entertainment complex vote and 3 million after the budget bill vote.

Mr Chutchawan said the offer came from a woman who first contacted him via Facebook on June 23, asking for his phone number and later inviting him for coffee.

Suspicious of the unusual approach, he engaged in conversation. The woman eventually revealed her purpose. Mr Chutchawan rejected the offer.

Despite his attempts to find out who she represented -- a specific political party, an MP, or a minister -- he said he received no clear answer.

Fellow Khon Kaen MP Weeranan Huadsri reported receiving a similar call on June 22 from a woman using the same name.

Both MPs believe the operation was orchestrated by a figure of influence and could possibly be part of a political manoeuvre to tarnish either the government or opposition.

A third MP from Nonthaburi allegedly received a comparable offer, even being presented with a contract, which he declined. All three MPs say they are prepared to cooperate with investigators and provide the phone number as evidence.

Mr Srisuwan said the EC has sufficient resources to pursue the case swiftly if it is committed to protecting democratic integrity.