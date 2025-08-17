PT rejects 'secret deal' rumours

Listen to this article

Paetongtarn: 'Acted transparently'

The Pheu Thai Party (PT) denies claims that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra struck a secret deal with Constitutional Court judges to influence the upcoming ruling in suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's case over a leaked audio clip of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Prompong Nopparit, a former Pheu Thai spokesman, on Saturday dismissed the reports as a "groundless fabrication" designed to discredit both Thaksin and Ms Paetongtarn, as the courts prepare to hand down verdicts in two politically sensitive cases this month.

The Criminal Court has scheduled Aug 22 for its verdict in the lèse majesté and computer crime case against Thaksin, widely perceived as the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

A week later, on Aug 29, the Constitutional Court will rule on whether Ms Paetongtarn breached ethical standards in connection with the audio recording.

Opponents are exploiting the timing to stir distrust and confusion, Mr Prompong said, adding that dragging judges into politics could also damage the credibility of the judiciary.

"Just think about it. Who would ever do such a thing? As for Thaksin's case, there's nothing there; it's not a cause for concern," he said.

Regarding Ms Paetongtarn's case, he said the witness testimony, documents and explanations presented to the court were comprehensive and complete, and that all allegations could be addressed.

"The prime minister has acted transparently, and nothing in the leaked clip undermines the nation's security," said Mr Prompong.

The controversy stems from a recording circulated online on June 18 of a conversation allegedly between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen.

In it, Ms Paetongtarn appeared to make critical comments about the commander of the Second Army Region and repeatedly sought to appease Hun Sen, even expressing her willingness to yield to his demands.

The complaint to the court accuses her of violating ethical standards for political office-holders.

In a written clarification submitted to the court on Thursday, Ms Paetongtarn addressed a particularly contentious remark in the clip: "If there's anything you want, just let me know. I'll take care of it."

She claimed the words were part of her negotiating technique, not an improper offer of favours as she sought to appease Hun Sen, a personal friend of her father's. The two families have since fallen out over the clip row.

Former senator Somchai Swangkarn also refuted the rumours in a Facebook post, saying the Aug 4–9 trip by certain Constitutional Court judges to India was an official study programme, not a secret negotiation.

He dismissed the claims as "completely untrue", citing clear evidence published on the court's official website about the judges' India visit.

The site confirms the president of the court, along with several judges, travelled to India as part of the Executive-Level Constitutional Court Officials Training Programme (Batch 1).

The delegation, he said, met India's chief justice, visited the Supreme Court and Delhi University's law faculty and paid a courtesy call on the Thai ambassador in New Delhi.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, the party's secretary-general, said Ms Paetongtarn intended to appear in court in person on Aug 21 -- her birthday -- when the inquiry session is scheduled.

When asked whether Pheu Thai had prepared a contingency plan in case the prime minister faced a political mishap, Mr Sorawong responded: "Not at all. We have full confidence in the prime minister's integrity, and everything will be dealt with based on the facts. Whatever will be will be. We'll just have to wait and see."

Asked about possible successors, he said veteran nominee Chaikasem Nitisiri was always prepared if circumstances required. Mr Chaikasem has previously said that anyone stepping in as a prime ministerial candidate must be fully ready.