Poll: Thais say they have lost hope in political parties

Members of parliament meet for budget bill deliberation in Bangkok on Aug 14. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

A majority of Thais are increasingly disillusioned with both government and opposition parties, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.

Nida conducted the survey on 1,310 people nationwide from Aug 13 to 14 and found that 41.91% of people felt completely hopeless about political parties’ ability to solve national problems, while another 34.19% said they were “somewhat hopeless”. Only 20.92% expressed some degree of hope, and just 2.98% said they were very hopeful.

When asked about their constituency MPs’ performance, 32.29% said they were not very satisfied, and 28.24% were not satisfied at all. In contrast, 27.18% were fairly satisfied, 11.60% were very satisfied and 0.69% did not answer.

On the question of re-electing their current constituency MP if an election were held today, 50.69% said they would not vote for them again, 25.57% were undecided, and 23.74% said they would support the same candidate.

Finally, when asked whether they would vote for party-list MPs from the same political parties they supported in the 2023 election if a general election were held today, 40.46% said they would not. Another 29.47% said they would, 26.95% were uncertain, and 3.12% said they had never voted or did not go to the polls.