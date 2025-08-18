PP MP 'sorry' for critical comments

Nont Pisarnlimjaroenkit (photo from his Facebook page)

A People's Party (PP) MP from Nonthaburi province has apologised for controversial remarks made during a parliamentary debate on public funding for Buddhist missionary activities.

On Friday, Nont Pisarnlimjaroenkit, PP MP for Nonthaburi's Constituency 8, proposed cutting a 5-million-baht budget earmarked for morale-building among monks, which covered trips for 100 monks to four Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Las Vegas in the United States, as well as India and Nepal.

He questioned the value of the budget allocation, saying: "Why do monks need [high] morale to do their work? It costs 50,000 baht per person just to go there and pay respects to something we do not even know about."

After facing heavy criticism on social media for the remarks, he issued an apology on Sunday via his Facebook page.

"I express my regret and apologise to Buddhists and the wider public over the language I used during the debate regarding the sacred sites. [The remarks] offended many and appeared to undermine respect for Maha Bodhi [holy] sites," he wrote.

He admitted he was careless in using such language. His intention was not to insult anyone's beliefs but to scrutinise budget allocations, he said.

He argued agencies must justify their use of public funds in terms of efficiency, suitability and comprehensive benefit, and oversight of this is a duty for lawmakers.

He vowed to exercise greater care in future debates.

Amarat Chokepamitkul, former MP of the now-defunct Move Forward Party, PP's predecessor, called Mr Nont's remarks "carelessness, immature and deeply disappointing", noting that religion is a sensitive issue requiring careful language.

Meanwhile, Phra Maha Narin, abbot of the Thai Temple in Las Vegas in the United States, urged the Constitutional Court to dissolve the PP, saying Mr Nont's comments showed disrespect for Buddhism and a lack of understanding of Buddhism.

The abbot also claimed the Tripitaka (Buddhist scripture) stipulates that Buddhists should visit these sacred places of worship at least once in their lifetime.