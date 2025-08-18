It's crunch decision time for Paetongtarn

Listen to this article

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at parliament in Bangkok on Aug 14. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Less than a year into her premiership, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended from duty by the Constitutional Court over the content of leaked audio of a phone call between her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The private conversation was leaked to the media on June 18 just as border tensions began boiling over into all-out hostility. Ms Paetongtarn could be heard making comments critical of the Second Army Region commander and repeatedly trying to appease Hun Sen with her willingness to yield to his demands.

The clip triggered fierce criticism with a group of senators led by Gen Sawat Tatsana, also chairman of the Senate's military affairs committee, filing a petition with the court accusing the prime minister of violating the laws on political ethics and calling for her removal from office. On July 1, the court voted to suspend Ms Paetongtarn from her prime ministerial duties pending its deliberation of the case.

In the meantime, she assumed the role of culture minister, left vacant following an earlier cabinet reshuffle. The court has summoned Ms Paetongtarn along with National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad to testify on Aug 21, before delivering its ruling on Aug 29. The suspended prime minister is now left with a decision to make -- whether to step down before the ruling or wait for the court to decide her fate. Whichever option she chooses will have big repercussions.

While the Pheu Thai Party remains determined to hold on to executive power for as long as possible, the cabinet would have to vacate office if she steps down before the ruling and triggers the selection process for a new prime minister. If the coalition members remain committed to the cause, Pheu Thai, as the leading party, will nominate its third prime ministerial candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, for the premiership.

In doing so, the party would retain its grip on power, but would face pressure from coalition partners seeking reward for their support. With its majority in the House now slim after the recent withdrawal of the Bhumjaithai Party with its 70 seats, Pheu Thai's bargaining power is now far weaker, raising the risk of fractures.

Though her resignation would likely be seen as an admission of responsibility, it could spare her from being found guilty of ethical misconduct as the court would cease to pursue the matter. However, if Ms Paetongtarn chooses to stay put and the court rules in her favour, her return to Government House would be seen as a mandate for Pheu Thai to go full steam ahead with its policies.

Senior government members have expressed confidence in winning back public support as long as it steers clear of any further legal missteps. The Pheu Thai Party has often found itself on the losing side of legal cases, or "lawfare", brought by its opponents since the party was founded in 2007. But if the court rules against her, Ms Paetongtarn would be removed from office for serious ethical misconduct, which could also sway the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) into finding her guilty in its own investigation into the clip saga and seek a lifetime ban from politics against her.

In that scenario, Pheu Thai can still nominate Mr Chaikasem for prime minister, but public confidence would be eroded by the consecutive expulsions from office of two prime ministers, Srettha Thavisin and Ms Paetongtarn, by the Constitutional Court. While Pheu Thai is expected to maintain its grip on power, the emergence of a new political partnership cannot be ruled out should Ms Paetongtarn quit or be stripped of office by the court.

A new alliance could form if a coalition party decides to defect to the opposition camp led by the People's Party to form a government with Bhumjaithai's support. If this happens, it would follow a "special signal" guaranteeing prominence in a new government under Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who is expected to be the only candidate for prime minister.