Pheu Thai rallies to back besieged PM Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expresses her gratitude to the Thai public after apologising for the leaked audio clip of her controversial phone call with Hun Sen at Government House in June. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Pheu Thai Party on Monday gave its full backing to suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling on a leaked audio clip and dismissed as highly unlikely the possibility of the Bhumjaithai Party rejoining the coalition even if a leadership change occurred.

Pheu Thai list-MP and chief government whip Visuth Chainaroon said party MPs are unconcerned about the Aug 29 ruling and have full confidence that Ms Paetongtarn's comments, made during a private phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, were intended to protect national interests and preserve peace amid heightening tensions.

He said that morale within the party remains strong and there is no need for a backup plan because Ms Paetongtarn acted in good faith and she would receive justice.

The Pheu Thai veteran downplayed legal concerns, saying the conversation in question was outside formal negotiations and that security along the Thai-Cambodian border situation is supervised by the military.

According to Mr Visuth, even in the worst-case scenario, Pheu Thai would retain the premiership, leaving only a very slim chance for the Bhumjaithai Party to be brought back into the government.

If Ms Paetongtarn is removed from the post by the court ruling, the selection process for a new prime minister will begin. Pheu Thai still has one more prime ministerial candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, on the list to be nominated for a House vote.

Digital Economy and Society Minister and Pheu Thai veteran Prasert Jantararuangtong on Monday denied speculation that Ms Paetongtarn is preparing to step down as premier.

It is believed that a resignation ahead of the ruling would give the court no grounds to proceed with the case. If the case is dropped, Ms Paetongtarn could escape being found guilty of ethical misconduct.

Ms Paetongtarn is accused of violating ethical standards after being heard trying to appease Hun Sen with her willingness to yield to his demands.