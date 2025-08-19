MPs face flak for Buddhism comments

Listen to this article

Srisuwan: PP pair 'insulted religion'

Activist Srisuwan Janya on Monday petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), calling for an investigation into two People's Party (PP) MPs whose comments during last week's House debate, he said, insulted Buddhism and risked eroding public trust in the religion.

The comments were made while the House debated Section 27 of the budget bill, which covers funding for the National Office of Buddhism (NOB).

According to Mr Srisuwan, the MPs misrepresented facts and spoke in ways that belittled Buddhist traditions and practices.

One of the MPs, Nont Pisarnlimcharoenkit of Nonthaburi, opposed funding for a pilgrimage programme for monks to sacred Buddhist sites in India and Nepal. He argued that the budget, averaging 50,000 baht per monk, was too high.

In his speech, he said, "When [these monks] are in Thailand, people worship them. But when they go abroad, they go worship who knows what."

Mr Srisuwan said the phrase, "go worship who knows what," was deeply offensive and undermined reverence for the sites, which are of profound spiritual significance to Buddhists worldwide.

Another MP, Bhuntin Noumjerm of Bangkok, drew criticism for describing nitayaphat subsidies as "tax money used to pay monks' salaries".

Mr Srisuwan countered that this was a distortion of fact.

The nitayaphat allowance, he explained, is not a salary but a longstanding state and royal tradition intended to sustain the Sangha and support the spread of Buddhist teachings. It has been regarded as a religious contribution rather than a professional wage.

Mr Srisuwan said such remarks not only misled the public but also caused anger among Buddhist devotees. He asked the NACC to determine whether the MPs had violated the ethical code for political office holders.

If found guilty, the lawmakers could face penalties under the 2018 NACC Act, including up to one year in prison, a fine of 100,000 baht, and a lifetime ban from holding political office.

The controversy quickly drew reactions from the Buddhist community. Phra Maha Narin, abbot of the Thai temple in Las Vegas, strongly criticised the MPs, saying their statements reflected ignorance and disrespect toward Buddhism.

Facing a growing backlash, the People's Party issued a statement on Facebook acknowledging the criticism.

It said the two MPs involved had apologised publicly for their remarks. The party reaffirmed its commitment to religious integrity, stating its guiding principle is to promote transparency, reform, and stronger safeguards against corruption in the allocation of state funds.

The PP also noted that other MPs, including Chat Supatwanich of Nakhon Ratchasima, made constructive proposals during the debate. These included calls for fairer nationwide distribution of funds for temple restorations.