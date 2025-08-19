Paetongtarn absent from cabinet meeting again

Listen to this article

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at parliament in Bangkok on Aug 14. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was absent for the second week in a row from the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, as she prepares for a court appearance in connection with her leaked phone call case.

Ms Paetongtarn, who is currently serving as culture minister, was one of three ministers who took leave from Tuesday’s meeting. The others were Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Social Development Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

Apart from her absence from cabinet meetings over the past two weeks, Ms Paetongtarn has not spoken with reporters for three weeks, other than exchanging a few words while coming and going from her engagements.

The Constitutional Court is expected to hear testimony from Ms Paetongtarn on Thursday in her ethics case. It plans to announce its ruling on Aug 29.

Ms Paetongtarn has been suspended from prime ministerial duties since the court accepted the ethics complaint brought by a group of senators on July 1.

The case centres on an audio clip of the call leaked by Hun Sen, in which Ms Paetongtarn is heard calling the Cambodian strongman “uncle” and making disparaging remarks about a senior army commander supervising the Northeast bordering Cambodia.

She subsequently apologised but maintained that she was using a negotiating tactic in hopes of finding a peaceful resolution to the Thai-Cambodian border dispute.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, who is also the secretary-general of Ms Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai Party, said on Tuesday that he was told Ms Paetongtarn would appear in court on Thursday, which was also her 39th birthday.

Mr Sorawong said that he believed in Ms Paetongtarn’s innocence and hoped she would survive the case.