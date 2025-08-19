Pheu Thai shoots down Prayut rumour

Party also rules out reunion with Bhumjaithai as ruling on PM draws near

Privy councillor Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha arrives at the First Army Region headquarters on Jan 12 last year. The Pheu Thai Party has dismissed speculation that it could nominate the former coup leader and former prime minister as a candidate for premier in the next election. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The governing Pheu Thai Party has dismissed speculation it is preparing to nominate Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, a coup leader and former prime minister, as a candidate for premier in the next election.

Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong also ruled out reuniting with the Bhumjaithai Party, its former coalition partner, which recently broke away to join the opposition.

Mr Sorawong, who is also the Tourism and Sports minister, on Tuesday called the speculation “fake news” and stressed it did not originate from the party.

Instead, he reaffirmed Pheu Thai’s backing of suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, saying he was confident she would be cleared when the Constitutional Court rules on Aug 29 in the ethics case arising from a leaked audio clip.

Ms Paetongtarn has been suspended from duty since July 1 after the court accepted a complaint by a group of senators about her handling of a phone call with former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen.

The private conversation was leaked to the media on June 18 just as border tensions began boiling over into all-out hostility. Ms Paetongtarn could be heard making comments critical of the Second Army Region commander and trying to appease Hun Sen with her willingness to yield to his demands.

Asked whether contingency plans had been drawn up if the court were to order Ms Paetongtarn removed from office, Mr Sorawong said no alternatives were being discussed.

He confirmed that Ms Paetongtarn would attend the court hearing on Thursday, which coincides with her 39th birthday. He also brushed aside speculation that the court may vote 5–4 in her favour, saying no one could influence the judges.

“I believe in her innocence. Nothing can pressure the Constitutional Court. The decision will rest on facts and evidence,” he said.

In a related development, former senator Somchai Sawangkarn and lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua on Tuesday urged the Constitutional Court to broadcast the testimony of Ms Paetongtarn and National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad on Thursday.

Mr Somchai argued that the leaked conversation has had far-reaching ramifications and compounded border tensions, leading to skirmishes that caused loss of life among soldiers and civilians and strained diplomatic ties.

“This hearing should be made public. People want to hear the truth first-hand,” he said.

He also warned Mr Chatchai to “keep his hands clean” when testifying, saying his duty was to protect national security, not to shield Ms Paetongtarn.

“If the proceedings are televised, the public will see for themselves whether the testimony is honest,” he added.