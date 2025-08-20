PP to quiz govt on damages for victims

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut visits a damaged house in Si Sa Ket on Tuesday. (Photo from his Facebook page)

The main opposition People's Party will on Thursday submit an interpellation in parliament on compensation measures for residents affected by recent clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Party leader and opposition chief Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, accompanied by list-MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, chairman of the House military affairs committee, on Tuesday led a group of MPs to visit affected areas in Kantharalak and Khun Han districts of Si Sa Ket province.

During the visit to Phum Sarol village in Sao Thongchai sub-district, local officials reported that 13 villages were impacted by the fighting. While evacuations were carried out in time, a BM-21 rocket strike hit a petrol station, causing serious damage to 29 homes and partial damage to another 437. Many villagers have yet to return to their houses.

Tambon chief Weerayut Duangkaew relayed three main requests: compensation on a per-household basis, welfare support for the Chor Ror Bor village defence volunteer unit, and a separate rehabilitation assistance for farmers apart from disaster aid.

Mr Natthaphong said relief payments were inadequate and difficult to access. The Interior Ministry has provided a 3,000-baht allowance, but only for vulnerable groups, and villagers are even charged to photocopy lengthy claim forms before submitting their application, he said.

"Certain budgets in some places don't reach the people. Sometimes, the government announces measures, but there's still no clarity on implementation," said Mr Natthaphong.

He said compensation for house repairs by local authorities was far from sufficient, and some villagers are unaware of which agencies to approach.

Mr Wiroj asked why the government has yet to seek cabinet approval for lump-sum household compensation, which is normally granted only after an area is declared a disaster zone. "Armed conflict is also a disaster. Why has the cabinet not approved household compensation?" he asked.

In Thapthim Siam village in Khun Han district, village head Saisamon Butpha said modern firearms and allowances are insufficient.

"We are volunteers, buying our own uniforms, relying on donated food and supplies. Yet we must protect our homes from cross-border threats and drug addicts, illegal loggers and informants," she said.