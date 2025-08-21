Paetongtarn arrives to face court

Suspended prime minister to be questioned about controversial conversation with Hun Sen

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok on Thursday morning. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattaraill)

All eyes are on suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as she appears before the Constitutional Court on Thursday over a leaked audio clip featuring herself and former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen.

The suspended premier, who turned 39 on Thursday, arrived at the court at 9.30am but made no comment to waiting reporters, some of whom wished her happy birthday, before going inside.

She was accompanied by her husband Pitak Suksawat, sister Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, and Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary-general to the Prime Minister.

A monitor with a video feed from the courtroom — a rare development for the Constitutional Court — was set up outside the chamber for reporters to watch the proceedings. The hearing got under way at 10.30am.

Ms Paetongtarn had stayed out of the public eye on Wednesday, the day before she and a key witness were due to testify.

National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad has been named as the witness.

Ms Paetongtarn was suspended from duty by the court on July 1 over the leaked recording of a private phone call between her and Hun Sen.

The conversation, which emerged on June 18 as border tensions flared into open hostilities, captured Ms Paetongtarn criticising the commander of the Second Army Region and appearing conciliatory towards Hun Sen’s demands.

The clip, leaked by the Cambodian side, caused an uproar, with many Thais questioning her loyalty.

On Aug 14, it was confirmed Ms Paetongtarn had submitted her defence to the court, in which she claimed the remarks she made to Hun Sen in the phone call were part of her negotiating technique, not an improper offer of favours.

Ms Paetongtarn’s absence from public functions on Wednesday sparked fresh speculation.

In the morning, she did not attend any activities in her capacity as culture minister, while later in the day, she was not seen at the ministry as scheduled.

On Tuesday, she took leave from the cabinet’s weekly meeting for the second consecutive week.

Jatuporn Prompan, a leader of the United Front to Defend Thai Sovereignty and one of Ms Paetongtarn’s most vocal critics, said a decent person would face the allegations head-on.

Quoting a Thai saying, Jatuporn said, “Genuine gold won’t be damaged by fire.”

He also dismissed rumours the court ruling in the case, due on Aug 29, had already been settled in her favour by a 5–4 judges’ vote.

Jatuporn warned, however, that both this case and the lese-majeste trial of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, with a ruling due on Friday, will inevitably reshape the kingdom’s politics.