Paetongtarn due to face court

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as culture minister, was at Government House for a cabinet meeting on July 29. Chanat Katanyu

All eyes are on suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to see if she will appear before the Constitutional Court on Thursday over a leaked audio clip featuring herself and Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen.

Ms Paetongtarn kept out of the public eye on Wednesday, the day before she and a key witness were due to testify before the court in the ongoing "audio clip" case.

National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad has been named as the witness. The suspended premier is expected to appear at the court at around 10am on Thursday.

Ms Paetongtarn was suspended from duty by the court over the leaked recording of a private phone call between her and Hun Sen.

The conversation, which emerged on June 18 as border tensions flared into open hostilities, captured Ms Paetongtarn criticising the commander of the Second Army Region and appearing conciliatory towards Hun Sen's demands. The clip, leaked by the Cambodian side, caused an uproar with Thais questioning her loyalty.

Ms Paetongtarn's absence from public functions on Wednesday sparked fresh speculation.

In the morning, she did not attend any activities in her capacity as culture minister, while later in the day, she was not seen at the ministry as scheduled.

On Tuesday, she took leave from the cabinet's weekly meeting for the second consecutive week.

Jatuporn Prompan, a leader of the United Front to Defend Thai Sovereignty and one of Ms Paetongtarn's most vocal critics, cast doubt over her courtroom appearance.

"Only others [her aides] insisted she would be there. I haven't heard her personally confirm she will testify in person," he said.

"All I've heard from her is that tomorrow is her birthday."

On Aug 14, it was confirmed Ms Paetongtarn had submitted her defence to the court, in which she claimed the remarks she made to Hun Sen in the phone call were part of her negotiating technique, not an improper offer of favours.

Quoting a Thai saying, Jatuporn added, "Genuine gold won't be damaged by fire," suggesting a decent person would face allegations head-on.

He also dismissed rumours the court ruling in the case, due on Aug 29, had already been settled in her favour by a 5–4 judges' vote.

Jatuporn warned, however, that both this case and the lese majeste trial of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, with a ruling on Friday, will inevitably reshape the kingdom's politics.