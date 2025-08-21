MP probes inaction on Cambodia

Rangsiman Rome, chairman of the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy and Reform, has questioned why the government has not pursued legal action against Cambodia at the International Criminal Court (ICC), despite what he described as overwhelming evidence and Thailand's advantage in the dispute.

He referred to the recent discovery of a Cambodian mobile phone containing video clips showing landmines and explosive devices placed inside Thai territory. "Even without these images, there is sufficient evidence of Ottawa Convention violations. Yet we have not seen a systematic condemnation of Cambodia by the international community. The Foreign Ministry must explain why," Mr Rangsiman said.

He stressed that the government should adopt a proactive approach by presenting evidence to international bodies.

Cambodia's membership of the ICC provides Thailand with legal grounds to seek accountability, he said, not only for landmine incidents but also for broader issues.

"I do not wish this to become a conflict between the peoples of the two nations. The problems stem from the Phnom Penh government and the Thai government, and we should not allow them to escalate further. Therefore, utilising the ICC mechanism is extremely important," he said.

Mr Rangsiman added that residents affected by the conflict could also bring cases before the ICC with government support. He warned, however, that delays may arise from vested interests between Thai and Cambodian political elites.

"If the government fails to act, people will question whether mutual business interests between the Thai and Cambodian governments are preventing stronger measures," he said. He urged domestic agencies, including the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), to take decisive action against Cambodian assets in Thailand, accusing state bodies of being slow and ineffective. "National interest must come first. Firm legal action would help ensure long-term peace along the border," he added.