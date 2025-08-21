PP leader faces new defamation lawsuit

Listen to this article

People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, centre, and MPs Woraphop Viriyaroj, right, and Supachot Chaiyasat, said they are facing lawsuits from energy conglomerate Gulf Development. PARLIAMENT

People's Party (PP) leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut says he is facing a criminal defamation suit filed by Gulf Development, one of Thailand's largest energy conglomerates.

Mr Natthaphong insisted he acted in good faith as an elected representative in ensuring the public is charged a fair electricity fee.

Speaking alongside fellow party MPs, Woraphop Viriyaroj and Supachot Chaiyasat, on Wednesday, Mr Natthaphong said the PP has consistently pushed for an electricity structure that is transparent and reflects the true costs.

Mr Natthaphong said electricity charges are not just numbers on a bill but are a real cost to living and businesses.

He said the new national energy plan still fails to tackle hidden costs. Instead, it allows the government to keep buying excess power or building unnecessary energy infrastructure like in the past, he said.

"Once the purchase contract has been signed, it will be difficult to fix and will become a burden for our children and grandchildren," he said.

Mr Natthaphong said the government keeps buying energy at the same prices, with no bidding process and no details of how the purchases work.

This does not explain why Thailand needs more reserve electricity and whether or not the purchases benefit the same groups of investors.

These concerns prompted the PP to petition the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate energy purchasing procedures and policy during the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration through to the present government under Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

As a result, he faces a lawsuit, along with the two other MPs, Mr Woraphop and Mr Supachot.

Gulf Development is seeking 100 million baht in civil damages from each defendant.

The case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Criminal Court on Monday.

"I would like to reaffirm that we demand fair electricity rates for all citizens," said Mr Natthaphong.

"We have acted honestly as representatives of the people, protecting the public interest," he said. "This lawsuit against us, regardless of the capital group, the energy business group, or any other group, will not deter us or stop us from continuing to perform our duties as representatives of the people."