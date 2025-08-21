Ruling delayed for protest leaders due to no-shows

The Criminal Court has delayed its ruling on 10 United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) leaders charged over 2009 protests, after some failed to appear. Accused of unlawful assembly and disrupting government operations, the defendants deny the charges. The final ruling is now scheduled for October 7.

The Criminal Court on Wednesday delayed delivering a ruling in one of the high-profile cases involving 10 leaders of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) concerning their street protests against the Abhisit Vejjajiva administration.

The ruling was postponed to Oct 7 after some of the defendants failed to show up.

They were charged with unlawful assembly, instigating public disorder and violating the emergency decree related to the mass demonstration in Bangkok from Jan 31 to April 9, 2009. They denied the charges and were granted bail set at 200,000 baht each.

During the protest, the defendants led the protesters to block access to Government House and seal off some government offices to disrupt officials' work.

Some protesters marched to the residence of the late Gen Prem Tinsulanonda, former president of the Privy Council, and demanded his resignation.

Veerakarn Musikapong, Jatuporn Prompan, Nattawut Saikuar, Dr Weng Tojirakarn and Phayap Punkate were seen arriving at the court on Wednesday.

Dr Weng, accompanied by his wife Tida Tawornseth, former president of the UDD, said he was not worried about the ruling and would respect the court's decision.

Mr Jatuporn, who now leads the United Front to Defend Thai Sovereignty, said that he and the others hold no personal grudges against each other, despite having parted ways.

Mr Nattawut, who now advises the government, declined to speak to reporters.

In the end, the court did not issue a ruling and rescheduled the final hearing to Oct 7 as some defendants did not appear in court.