Gold prices down 1,200 baht to B27,100
Thailand
Gold prices down 1,200 baht to B27,100

published : 10 Nov 2020 at 09:49

writer: Online Reporters

The Gold Traders Association on Tuesday morning announced buying prices at 26,514.84 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 27,000 baht per baht-weight for gold bars.

Selling prices were set at 27,600 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and 27,100 baht per baht weight for gold bars.

This means gold prices are down 1,200 baht from Monday's close.

Buying prices on Monday closed at 27,697.32 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 28,200 baht per baht-weight for gold bars.

Selling prices closed at 28,800.00 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and 28,300.00 baht per baht-weight for gold bars.

