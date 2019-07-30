Community finance batting loan sharks away

Huay Hang in Phichit is curing financial ailments

Mrs Sangwiean and her family working in her bakery.

Sangwiean Singkha, 68, borrowed 300,000 baht a decade ago from Huay Hang community financial institution in tambon Nong Lum in Phichit to run Pom bakery.

Her sales of 2,000-3,000 baht a day allow her to support 10 family members, including tuition fees for her three grandchildren.

She has already repaid the loan, and she appreciates Huay Hang because the loan approval process is not complicated, unlike commercial banks.

Mrs Sangwiean was among the first members of Huay Hang, initially set up as a savings fund to help farmers in Wachira Banrami district of Phichit province more easily access affordable loans and avoid loan sharks.

Huay Hang manages 56 million baht and has 1,225 members from 1,420 families in the tambon.

Mr Chusak says debtors have never been sued by Huay Hang.

Chusak Donthongyod, chairman of Huay Hang, said it has succeeded in reducing all loan shark problems in the community by making loans accessible to members. Members also save on travel costs to apply at banks, he said.

Most folks in Nong Lum are rice farmers. In the past, expenses exceeded revenue because of high production costs from purchasing fertiliser, harvesting, and costs for oil and labour.

"Previously, rice farmers here were heavily in debt to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives [BAAC] and relied on loan sharks, who charged a hefty interest rate," said Mr Chusak.

Over the past 15 years, nearly 100% of the debt problems in the tambon were addressed by Huay Hang's flexible regulations, he said.

The institution offers daily services both for fixed deposit accounts without ceilings, starting from 20 baht, and current accounts offering interest rates of 6-13% a year. A dividend is also made available depending on the annual net profit.

The institute also offers lending services, including an emergency loan with a maximum of 100,000 baht and a lending rate of 12% a year.

Members are allowed to borrow money to manage their farms or other purposes.

The worker at Pom bakery shop owned by Sangwiean Singkha

Debtors are required to become members of the institution and make deposits for at least six months before submitting a loan request.

Borrowers need to have a permanent residence in the tambon, be over 20 years old, and each family can have only one account. Borrowers must also have land right ownership documents and a personal guarantee.

Mr Chusak said the committee will consider the borrowing requests based on purpose, repayment capability and borrowers' behaviour.

"The institute will alert debtors 2-3 months before a payment is due," he said.

"They are also required to inform the institution's committee in advance to postpone repayment if they have no money."

Mr Chusak said Huay Hang has never sued debtors for a payment delay because the committee is flexible in handling debtors' repayment problems.

"The institution is run on the principle of mercy because all our members are neighbours and most of them are our relatives and village fellows," he said.

The institution has never faced any non-performing loans, said Mr Chusak.

"Some 90% of the population in the tambon have savings accounts with us," he said.

Sangwiean Singkha, the Pom bakery shop owner, is one of the members of Huay Hang community financial management institution.

Huay Hang supports community activities with an education fund and a training programme to improve members' rice farming management, helping them grow other crops after the first rice crop.

The institution will be upgraded soon to become a community bank, following the community bank law coming into effect on April 30.

There are more than 2,000 community financial institutions with savings of more than 60 billion baht under the stewardship of the Government Savings Bank and the BAAC.