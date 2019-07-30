Remaking a life from prison

Learning the tricks of the trade in prison, Oui's skills as a barista continue to grow from strength to strength. (Photos courtesy of Krungsri Auto)

Launching her career as a barista behind bars wasn't exactly how former drug convict Oui*, a vibrant young mother, envisioned her life turning out.

A lapse in poor judgement while in her late 20s put her on a disruptive path of peddling and consuming drugs. The ramifications of this eventually got her a jail term of five years at Chanthaburi Provincial Prison, later reduced to three due to a royal pardon.

She was 31 when caught and sentenced for drug offences.

To get away from overthinking she immersed herself in activities offered to female inmates by Chanthaburi Provincial Prison which, realising the importance of vocational training, has been providing classes for them to learn how to make Thai traditional beverages which include coffee and milk tea among others.

These drinks are bottled and sold at the Ruen Chan Krua Thai restaurant in Chanthaburi province.

Thanks to the Kamlangjai project under the royal patronage of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, Oui and other inmates began to carve a future for themselves in becoming baristas at coffee shops, as the project's aim was to train for career opportunities.

Oui recalls how excited she became when their first modern espresso machine was brought into class, and training on making different types of coffee and milk beverages commenced.

As she had previous experience in working at a coffee shop, Oui was picked for apprenticeship opportunities and workshops.

"It took me jail time to realise just how passionate I was about becoming a barista," mused Oui on the day of her release. "I am grateful for all the training I was able to receive during my incarceration. There were many lighthearted moments in the time I was learning how to concoct coffee-based drinks. Having a curious mind, I used to experiment a lot, and so the end results were not always as I planned. However, it did not take long for me to become the top barista. I also developed a knack for remembering just how each person liked their drink. When the prison had visitors, I was often called on to oversee the beverages."

Despite numerous regrets, Oui believes every life experience, good or bad, has a purpose. She desires to focus on the positives. "I have to make up for lost time. I would like to use my new skills to find a job which will help me to look after my elderly parents and young son. Prison time was a learning curve for me. It has made me grow up and appreciate and have gratitude toward things in life I would otherwise not have had.

"I was a rambunctious teen, and in my 20s I had become very self-centred and was always looking for trouble. I got into bad company during a phase of my life when I was searching for some action. I got involved with a bunch of people that peddled and took drugs. It did not take long for me to fellow in the footsteps of my new 'friends'.

"Taking drugs for me was not so much about getting away from my personal problems but rather to fill in the boredom. I had just become a mother, and life had become monotonous. I always experienced an adrenalin boost while indulging in drug-related activities. Needless to say drugs had made me drift further away from my loving parents and young son, who was only two months old when I was incarcerated.

Learning the tricks of the trade in prison, Oui's skills as a barista continue to grow from strength to strength. Krungsri Auto

"Peddling or taking drugs is always a bad choice, the ramifications of which are often regret and sorrow. It can often have dire consequences on the person, and I am probably one of the best examples of this."

Oui says the biggest hurdle in prison was losing her freedom and adjusting to a rigid life of rules and regulations. For female inmates with children and elderly parents, the experience of serving a jail sentence can be a living hell because you are helpless in your efforts to be there for your loved ones.

"During my incarceration, the most heart-wrenching moments for me were missing out on my sons' first steps and having to leave him with my ageing parents, who themselves were not in the best of health. The biggest lesson I learnt was to not take people you love for granted. Your family and children should be your first priority. The friends who promised to be with me through thick and thin never once visited me in prison."

On her experience of taking drugs for six years prior to being caught by law enforcement, Oui said: "Taking drugs with one's peer group is often considered cool and trendy. I tell you that it's a fleeting sense of happiness that will eventually land you in jail for a significant number of years. It is not worth that momentary pleasure one might experience. Drugs entrap and friends who encourage you to take them are better kept at a distance.

"Keep away from drugs and show your gratitude towards your parents by seeing they are well looked after."

*Not her real name.