Not your average neighbourhood watch

Defence volunteers must take an annual 45-day training on how to use weapons. The training will be provided at 4th Army Region's Tactical Training Centre at Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Military Camp in Songkhla province. PORNPROM SATRABHAYA

Violence across Thailand's restive southern provinces is grabbing public attention once more, after having declined from its peak in 2007 when a string of attacks claimed 892 lives, according to the Ministry of Defence.

While the number of casualties and frequency of incidents remain comparatively low -- the annual death toll from violent attacks in the South has hovered between 200-300 lives since 2007 -- there is a new element that authorities need to keep an eye out for.

The difference is the target. This time around, militant raids and insurgent attacks often zero in on local defence volunteers -- villagers who were recruited and given basic combat training by the army to help maintain peace and order.

On July 24, three defence volunteers were ambushed by 10 insurgents along Route 42 in Pattani's Muang district. A soldier was killed in the ambush.

Armed insurgents hid in bushes that surrounded the checkpoint that the volunteers were manning. After observing their targets, one man threw two pipe bombs at the checkpoint, while the rest opened fire at the officers.

Last week's attack was not the first incident in which defence volunteers have been targeted. In fact, attacks on volunteers have been going on for some time.

Earlier in January, insurgents stormed Ban Bukoh School -- spraying it with bullets and killing four volunteers who were stationed at the school.

The attacks highlight the dangers that volunteers face. The incidents, observers say, also give cause to reflect on whether the army's policy of using local villagers to help maintain security is the right move, as not only do these volunteers face high risks of being attacked, but their weapons are often stolen by insurgents.

Bilal Sayisuemae, a 44-year-old volunteer in tambon Bang Pu in Yaring district, said he chooses to put on a brave face in the hope that things will get better.

"Of course we're afraid, but we have to encourage other volunteers to be brave and remain on guard. We need to learn from each incident and do our best to improve our work," he told the Bangkok Post.

"If we are scared, how can the villagers live in peace? Who will protect them?"

Mr Bilal is one of the thousands of volunteers that the Interior Minister has recruited to protect local communities in the restive South.

According to ministry figures, there are 164 units of Tambon Defence Volunteers -- also known as Chor Kor Tor -- spread across Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla.

Each recruit is sent to the 4th Region Army base to be given basic combat training and other drills for 45 days. Upon completing the required training period, the volunteer is given a weapon.

Each volunteer gets paid 15,000-18,000 baht per month, and prospective applicants have to apply and undergo a screening process at their local administrative offices.

Every applicant must be clean from drugs and able to show evidence of good character. In addition, the volunteer must be a native of the area that he or she intends to serve in.

Each unit comprises of 36 armed volunteers, who serve alongside soldiers. To prevent their weapons from getting stolen, each volunteer is required to check in their weapons at a secured location when he or she is not on duty.

Mr Bilal said he was an army conscript, but decided to drop out and serve as a Chor Kor Tor guard since its formation in 2014 by the army.

One may then ask, why would the state need villagers to help carry out the army's tasks?

The reason is the army wanted to forge deeper alliances with local communities in the South to provide better security.

Recruiting residents as volunteers is helpful but can be difficult, as many people in the South are suspicious of soldiers, which makes it hard for the army to gather intelligence on possible attacks or insurgent activities, observers say.

"These defence volunteers will be able to provide security for their own communities when the army leaves," said Col Preaw Tinsulanonda, deputy-commander of Tactical Training Centre (TTC) under 4th Army Region.

"In the past, these villages could not protect themselves. They were sitting ducks. Now, insurgents are less likely to carry out an attack when local defence volunteers are present, thus significantly reducing the rate of violence in the South."

Mr Bilal said that he volunteered because he wanted to keep his community safe.

"Ultimately, our safety depends on the strength of our community," he said.

"If we are united, everyone -- including us volunteers -- will be safe."