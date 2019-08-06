Fast track saves stroke patients' lives

A stroke patient raises his arms as directed by a physician during a therapy session at Khon Kaen Regional Hospital. (Photo by Apinya Wipatayotin)

Khon Kaen Regional Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in the northeastern region.

Each day, it has to deal with 3,500 out-patients. Yet, the hospital located in Khon Kaen province has been praised for providing an effective medical service. One initiative that has been particularly well-received is its "Stroke Ambulance Fast Track", which was launched last year.

"Stroke Ambulance Fast Track" is a management system used inside every one of the hospital's ambulances.

The system was developed to cut the time spent registering patients and logging basic health information en route to the hospital.

Strokes are the largest cause of premature mortality in Thailand killing 50,000 people each year, mostly women.

It is recommended that patients receive treatment within a four-and-a-half-hour window in order to minimise the likelihood of death or paralysis.

"The problem is the time consuming yet relatively unnecessary steps for patient registration, blood tests and basic health checks when patients arrive at the hospital. Now, these steps can be carried out within the ambulance right away," said Dr Weerasak Phongphuttha, director of the Emergency Physician Medical Director Service, at Khon Kaen Regional Hospital.

"Ambulances from our hospital are able to perform these hospital duties right away, and are not just patient transporters," he told the Bangkok Post.

Every ambulance has an onboard video conferencing system installed so that doctors at the hospital can begin diagnosing issues while patients are en route and prepare treatment resources accordingly.

"Patients who have suffered a stroke need an urgent CT scan as we need an image of the brain to decide on the treatment. Now we're able to prepare the equipment earlier and potentially save more lives," he explained.

After one year in action, the Ambulance Stroke Fast Track service has looked after 28 stroke patients.

The system has cut waiting times for CT scans from 39 minutes to just 15 minutes. Drugs are also, on average, administered some 20 minutes faster to emergency patients.

However, he said that one problem is that people aren't aware of the service and, fearing a long wait, often try to take patients who have suffered a stroke to the emergency room using other means.

Dr Seathapong Thanoorat, chief of the Emergency and Forensic Medicine Unit, said the Stroke Ambulance Fast Track also helps reduce congestion in the hospital.

"This system means time and resources are used more precisely and quickly because red tape and unnecessary steps are removed. This increase in efficiency means that the emergency rooms can handle more critical patients."