Trashed land put to good use

An unused plot is now feeding those made destitute by the coronavirus

Villagers have put a once trash-strewn plot to good use by developing the land in Phitsanulok's Muang district into an urban farm. (Photo by Chinnawat Singha)

Before Covid-19, a plot of land in the centre of Phitsanulok's Muang district had been left to waste. Despite its central location, people sometimes dumped garbage there, turning the prime plot into an eyesore.

But the pandemic has provided an opportunity to put that idle land to good use.

Since late March, villagers have started growing vegetables on the one-rai plot, turning it into an urban vegetable farm.

Located a stone's throw away from two hotels on bustling Phra Ongdam Road, the land belongs to a 60-year-old businessman, Thananchai Wasuthamthirakun.

Mr Thananchai, a resident of Bangkok, bought the land five years ago for 20 million baht.

"As the land is in a prime location, it will lead to a handsome profit," Mr Thananchai told the Bangkok Post.

And yet he didn't do anything with the land for years.

"Now, in this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is better to help people by allowing them to make use of the land," Mr Thananchai said.

Phitsanulok province might not be a place that has been hit by viral "super spreaders" like other parts of Thailand. Yet the executive decree on March 26 has harmed local businesses all the same, leading to job losses and furloughs. Shops have seen few or no customers, with the hard times hitting people in their pockets.

Some are struggling just to put food on the table. In late March, Mr Thananchai told his friend, Rattana Nimpaknam, 48, the owner of a nearby printing house, that he should allow villagers to plant vegetables on his property.

At least the land could provide free food for villagers, said Mr Thananchai.

First, garbage had to be cleared from the land. Afterwards, villagers from 10 families living in Prasongprasart community started tilling the soil.

Among them is Somphit Phanthai, a 52-year-old employee of a publishing house who recently became unemployed, losing her daily income of 200 baht when the printing house decided to temporarily shut down.

"Thanks to the landlord, we can still grow and gather vegetables to cook for our meals," she said.

Vegetables of choice are spinach, basil, Yardlong beans, pumpkins and chilli, all of which are basic ingredients for Thai cuisine that can be easily grown.

They even say their produce is cleaner and safer than that bought at the market.

"We don't use chemicals. So we can get good health and free food," said Ms Somphit. She also said a community spirit has arisen among the farmers.

"Sometimes, villagers help water and pick vegetables," she said, adding the positive atmosphere has given her hope.

And while the farmers are happy, Mr Thananchai says he has felt good seeing his land put to proper use.

Mr Thananchai said he now plans to install a water pipe to further help them with their farming.

"I am glad to see my land playing a role in helping people to cope with Covid-19."