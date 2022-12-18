Outpouring of love for princess

Good deeds inspire: Officials from the Thai Red Cross Society on Saturday sign books to wish Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati a speedy recovery at the Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building in King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital where the princess is receiving treatment. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Sripanna Kamrudee stays focused as she grabs a pen and starts writing down her most impassioned get-well message for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.

"This is one of those times when one's own hand writing makes all the difference. It beats typing and sending the message online. It's more sincere," said the 45-year-old office worker who emerged from the Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building in King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital (KCMH) where the princess is receiving treatment.

A section of the building has been reserved for people to pen their wishes for the princess' speedy recovery.

Ms Sripanna said that when news broke of the princess' hospitalisation, she was left in disbelief. "It's utterly shocking and no one dares to think someone so kind would be in such an unfortunate situation," she said.

Ms Sripanna joined throngs of people who made their way to the Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building where they can be closest to the princess as she receives treatment, to convey her their collective moral support and greet Their Majesties the King and Queen who drop by often to see the princess.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha lost consciousness while training her pet dogs at 6.20pm in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Chong district on Wednesday. The princess' dogs were slated to take part in the Thailand Working Dog Championship organised by the Royal Thai Army, which runs until Dec 19.

The princess was first taken to Pak Chong Nana Hospital, where medics administered first aid under the advice of royal physicians. Once her condition stabilised, she was airlifted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

It was not until Thursday that the nation came to grips with the news of the princess' hospitalisation.

There was an instant outpouring of love for the princess. Many lost no time heading down to the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. They find being there soothes their anxiety about the princess' condition and it is the best place to send their emotional support.

The well-wishers including Ms Sripanna who turned up had time to reflect on the princess' kindness in stories they have learned about the princess, which they did not hesitate to share.

For Ms Sripanna, stray dogs around her neighbourhood in her native Yasothon were taken into the care of a local animal welfare charity initiated by the "Princess of Hearts".

The dogs were once rounded up and turned into someone's dinner.

"Thanks to the network, the strays were saved and are being cared for. The princess has gone out of her way to rescue even animals that people would rather discard.

"How kind-hearted must one be to want to do this?" she said.

The princess' hospitalisation is a wave of sadness that is being felt around the country.

Ms Sripanna counts herself lucky to have had the chance to pen her thoughts for the princess in the get-well book on Friday afternoon after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, senior officials and politicians signed the book in the morning.

Sampanorn Worajit, 46, a trader, said he first thought the news of the princess was an online prank, only for the grim facts to be confirmed later by the Royal Household Bureau.

He and his family arrived at the KCMH a short time after that to sign the get-well book. His child was due to be conferred a degree by the princess in the near future.

"We hope and pray that Her Royal Highness will pull through and be safe," he said.

Sometimes the shortest trip may seem a long one for the the physically-challenged, but not for Narongkham Ngamdee, 70.

Assisted by his son, Mr Narongkham arrived at the hospital and wrote in the get-well book for the princess and as a gesture of his patriotism and devotion to the country, religion and the monarchy.

The princess presided over a commencement ceremony at the university his son attended. His son was one of the graduates whose degrees she granted. "It's one of his proudest moments," Mr Narongkham said.

"It's unfortunate to round off the year with grim news," he added.

Charanboreepo Atthaya, 44, a tour guide, said that in Rayong where he came from originally, prosecutors worked hard to protect the rights of people embroiled in legal cases and offer them consultations.

The princess is a former Nong Bua Lam Phu provincial public prosecutor attached to the Office of the Attorney-General's Legal Aid and Civil Rights Protection Department. He knows the princess has been instrumental in developing the justice system.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha has served as the UNODC Goodwill Ambassador on the Rule of Law in Southeast Asia.

In 2005, the princess led the Thai delegation at the United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice to present a report which eventually led to the approval of the UN mandate on the development of the justice system.

Mr Charanboreepo said that as a Muslim he prays for the princess to be safe from any harm.

Peerapong Somboonchai, 52, an amulet trader, said he and his neighbours came together to pray for the princess after hearing on the radio the authorities' call on people to delivery a prayer.