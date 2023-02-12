Stripping away the mask

Ready to rumble: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha plans to use the general debate this week to showcase the government'sachievements.

The opposition has outlined a dozen issues to be launched in this week's general debate aimed not at bringing down the government straight away but running it into disrepute for the next polls three months down the road.

In what promises to be a show-stopping debate on Wednesday and Thursday, the last grilling of its kind against the government before the House of Representatives' term expires on March 23, the opposition has even come up with a title "Unmasking the Decent" for the forthcoming onslaught.

Although the no-confidence vote will be cast under Section 152 of the constitution which governs the debate, the ultimate goal of the opposition is to make a sustained attack on the government and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha so they emerge bruised and battered for the next election on May 7.

However, the opposition camp's performance in keeping the government in check to date has been less than impressive, despite having initiated a no-confidence debate at every opportunity it had.

The bloc has failed to inflict serious wounds on the administration in its previous censure debates.

But the opposition claims it has obtained new and explosive information that will see the government suffer a humiliating setback at the polls.

The star debaters include opposition Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew, party secretary-general Prasert Chantararuanthong and the party's MPs such as Wisarn Techatheerawat, Jirayu Huangsap and Jiraporn Sinthuprai.

Unlike in no-confidence sessions, there are no fixed targets among cabinet ministers, though Gen Prayut remains the opposition's most sought-after trophy, as always.

Also certain to be grilled are Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin and Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

Sutin: 'Almost everyone in the cabinet has something to answer for'

War of attrition

A source said the fact that Mr Anutin and Mr Saksayam -- two of the most prominent figures in the Bhumjaithai, the second largest coalition party tipped to run neck and neck with Pheu Thai in many constituencies in the next poll -- are among the prime targets confirms the general debate will be a war of attrition.

Pheu Thai deputy leader Sutin Klungsang said the debate will be rooted in "timeless" allegations against the government, such as flawed management, negligence of duty, abuse of budget and power, and cronyism.

However, he added the administration will be dealt a knock-out blow through exposures of what he alleges to be rampant graft. Some allegations were raised in past censure debates but the government chose to ignore them. "Part Two" of the East Water controversy is on the cards.

The controversy relates to the terms of reference (ToR) for bidding for the main water transmission pipeline system under the government's flagship Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The ToR were allegedly tweaked in favour of a winning bidder at the expense of the state.

On March 14, the Treasury Department named Vongsayam Korsang Co as the winning bidder of its concession to manage and operate the pipeline system with a quote of 25.6 billion baht. Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Co, or East Water, has held the current concession since 1994.

Mr Sutin said some irregularities, which he will raise in the debate himself, may be linked to individuals close to Gen Prayut's family. He said half of the cabinet ministers will be called to answer the debate motion.

"It's like grading the government's homework in the past four years of its term. Almost everyone in the cabinet has something to answer for," Mr Sutin said.

The opposition has narrowed the debate down to 12 issues (see graphic) which will be explored in glaring detail. Mr Sutin said he believes that after the debate the government will find itself in a tight spot.

"People will lose faith in the government as we move into the campaign. It will go to the polls soaked in blood, in a manner of speaking," he said.

Bombarded with allegations, the government will struggle to explain itself to voters.

Chinnaworn: 'Result will affect election'

Worry-free government

Paiboon Nititawan, deputy leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, said the government is prepared for the debate.

The ministers being targeted are fully prepared to provide answers in parliament. He understood that each minister has appointed their own team to compile the necessary information to rebut the opposition.

"We stand ready to respond to the opposition. There's no censure vote to cast at the end of the day," he said.

The opposition was doing its job to demand accountability although how well it can pull it off or whether the debate can hurt the government's standing hinges on the authenticity of the information laid out, Mr Paiboon said.

Chinnaworn Bunyakiat, deputy government chief whip and Democrat Party MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, said he foresaw no problem with ministers refuting the debate claims.

He said the debate must be conducted in a constructive manner and it should not become personal. He conceded the outcome will have a bearing on some voters' decisions at the polls.

Wanwichit: Expects corruption questions

Bhumjaithai lands windfall

Wanwichit Boonprong, a political scientist at Rangsit University, agreed Gen Prayut and core members of the cabinet will be targeted chiefly.

He argued Bhumjaithai might reap the benefit from the grilling if it manages to do well in the debate and some fellow coalition parties under-perform. That way, the Bhumjaithai would score points for the elections at the expense of other parties.

In terms of image, he noted Pheu Thai might not be well-received by government critics for keeping mum on whether it plans to form a government with the ruling PPRP after the next polls.

Mr Wanwichit said the government could be put on the spot with allegations including corruption by high-ranking state officials and gangs run by some Chinese businesspeople, which may be linked to political post-holders.

"This debate could be a gain for the opposition if it has done its homework well," he said.

He has heard the Move Forward Party (MFP) may have been supplied with information that could prove damaging to some senior police and people in the government. "The government may opt to sit it out or answer where it can," he said.

Olarn: 'Chances of PM's return at stake'

Pheu Thai's image deficit

Olarn Tinbangtiew, a lecturer at the faculty of political science and law, Burapha University, said the government, being on the defensive, will be at a disadvantage even though the debate cannot topple it.

The debate will influence some voters' choice at the polling station. How the debate plays out might also erode Gen Prayut's credibility or even undermine his legitimacy to return as prime minister for another two years.

He added the MFP stands to gain more trust from supporters of the opposition camp than Pheu Thai. While the MFP has declared it will not form a government with the PPRP or the United Thai Nation Party after the polls, Pheu Thai comes across as trying to avoid the subject of a post-poll alliance with the PPRP, he said.