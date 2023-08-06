Annual military reshuffle back

Charoenchai: 'Next army chief'

The annual military reshuffle is back in the spotlight, with leaders of the three armed forces and the chief of the Thai defence forces going into mandatory retirement at the end of September.

This year's shake-up, however, will not be forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

Instead, the appointment of military top brass will be considered under the 2008 Defence Ministry Administration Act in which a seven-member panel chaired by Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will review the reshuffle list and submit it to the prime minister to be sent for royal approval.

Gen Prayut has reportedly asked the outgoing military leaders to hand in the list by the middle of this month so it can be finalised the same week.

It is widely speculated that Gen Prayut, who announced in early July his decision to wash his hands of politics after nine years in power, will place his trusted men in the reshuffle in his final act as prime minister before a new government assumes power tentatively in late August or early September.

Gaining the most attention is the successor to army chief Narongpan Jittkaewtae.

Deputy army commander Gen Charoenchai Hintao is tipped to become the next army chief due to his seniority and close ties with Gen Prayut.

Gen Charoenchai is highly trusted by Gen Prayut as they both served together and advanced in their careers during their time at the 21st Infantry Regiment Queen's Guard based in Chon Buri.

Widely seen as Gen Prayut's protege, Gen Charoenchai is considered a strong favourite, especially during the political transition. Known be to quiet but decisive, the role of Gen Charoenchai, if promoted, will be closely watched at a time of political tension and uncertainty.

If chosen for the post, he will be the third red-rim soldier to take command of the army. Red-rim soldiers are those who pass an elite training programme and are given a T-shirt with a red rim to signify their completion of the programme.

A member of Class 23 at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (AFAPS), Gen Charoenchai has one year remaining in service before mandatory retirement next year.

However, assistant army chief Gen Suksan Nongbualang, another contender from Class 23 with one year to go before the mandatory retirement, cannot be ruled out.

Known to be close to Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, Gen Suksan may have a shot if the PPRP joins the new government and takes control of the Defence Ministry and provided the reshuffle list is not yet forwarded for royal endorsement.

Royal Thai Armed Forces candidate

At the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), Gen Songwit Noonphakdi, a cadet graduate from the US, is a strong favourite to succeed Gen Chalermpol Srisawat as chief of the Thai defence forces.

Gen Songwit, a member of Class 24, enrolled at the AFAPS for about a month before he transferred to the cadet school in Virginia, US.

There is a long-held tradition that an army chief must be a graduate from the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy only. So, his chance of taking the top post in the army is ruled out and his transfer from the army to the RTARF in last year's reshuffle is widely seen as a move to prepare him to take the helm at the RTARF.

Gen Songwit, who belongs in the Wong Thewan military clique, rose through the ranks at the 11th Infantry Regiment, King's Guard, before being promoted as commander of the 1st Division and deputy commander of the First Army. He was made a full general before being shifted to the RTARF as deputy commander.

If promoted, Gen Songwit will be a second red-rim soldier and his appointment may create a tradition that the head of the RTARF has to be a part of the red-rim fraternity. He has two years in the service before mandatory retirement in 2025.

Songwit: Cadet with US training

A crowded contest at the navy

At the Royal Thai Navy, three strong candidates have emerged for the navy's top job.

Assistant navy chief Adm Suwin Jangyodsuk, navy chief-of-staff Adm Chonlathis Navanugraha and commander of the Royal Thai Fleet Adm Adung Phaniam are front-runners to succeed navy chief Choengchai Chomchoengphaet.

Adm Suwin, a younger brother of former national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, is widely speculated to win the post due to seniority and his career path. He is also known to have close connections with the outgoing navy commander.

An ex-commander of first-class ships such as HTMS Sukhothai, HTMS Pinklao and HTMS aircraft carrier Chakri Naruebet, he served as a naval attache in Washington, chief of the Bangkok naval base and commander of the Royal Thai Fleet before being named assistant navy chief.

But the fact that Adm Suwin is from Class 25 of the AFAPS may put him at a disadvantage.

Adm Chonlathis and Adm Adung are both members of Class 23 at the AFAPS and their classmates at the army and the air force are expected to take the helm this year. Speculation is rife that Class 23 will manoeuvre to get one of them at the navy appointed.

Adm Suwin and Adm Chonlathis have two more years in service before retirement while Adm Adung will retire in September next year.

Two-horse race at the air force

Within the air force ranks, air force chief-of-staff ACM Narong Inthachart and deputy air force commander ACM Chanon Mungthanya are tipped to be in line to take over at the top following the retirement of air chief ACM Alongkorn Vannarot.

While both are members of Class 23 at the AFAPS and F-16 pilots, they served in different units with ACM Narong making career advancement at Wing 1 based in Nakhon Ratchasima and ACM Chanon rising through the ranks at Wing 4 based in Nakhon Sawan.

There are whispers in the air force that ACM Narong is a strong contender because ACM Alongkorn and his predecessor ACM Napadej Dhupatemiya had an agreement.

ACM Alongkorn's appointment as the air force commander in last year's reshuffle came as a surprise amid rumours that he would return the favour by passing the baton to ACM Narong, who served with ACM Napadej at Wing 1.

The alleged agreement is said to have sparked discontent within the ranks and stirred up interest in other possible candidates. ACM Chanon's name has come up.

He is the most senior among five high-ranking air force officers and is said to be backed by former air force chiefs.

His work experience -- from a commander of squadron 403 and air force attache in Sweden to commander of the Directorate of Operations -- makes him a good fit for the post.

He has one year to serve before mandatory retirement next year.