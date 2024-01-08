'VIP patient', court step up

Three big court rulings, and likelihood of Thaksin's release from custody will shape political agenda for months to come

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at Don Muang airport on Aug 22 before being sent to prison. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The year is off to an intriguing start, with political pundits anticipating that three Constitution Court rulings this month and the potential release of convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in February will shape the country's political landscape for months to come.

On Jan 17, the court is scheduled to issue a ruling in an asset concealment case against Bhumjaithai Party secretary-general Saksayam Chidchob who stands accused of concealing assets and using a nominee to hide ownership of a company which won many government construction projects.

Mr Saksayam, a former transport minister, was suspended from his ministerial post on March 3 last year when the case was accepted by the court. A group of opposition MPs asked the court to rule on his status after the opposition grilled him over the alleged use of a nominee to hold shares in a censure debate in July 2022.

A week later on Jan 24, the court is set to rule on the fate of former leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), Pita Limjaroenrat, now the advisory chairman of the main opposition party.

He is suspended from his MP's duties pending the court's decision on his media share-holding in a media business. If the court finds Mr Pita applied to run for office while knowing he held shares in the now-defunct broadcaster iTV, he will lose his MP status.

Then, on Jan 31, the court will rule in a case that could potentially lead to the dissolution of the MFP. The court is being asked to rule whether the MFP's policy on Section 112 of the Criminal Code, better known as the lese majeste law, was an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

Pita's case is bigger than him

In Mr Saksayam's case, observers say the court ruling will have ramifications for the Bhumjaithai Party, now the second biggest coalition party, if the court rules against him.

As the party secretary-general, Mr Saksayam is one of its most influential figures and the party may be forced to adjust its strategy with a shift in the party's internal dynamics and power structures if he loses.

In Mr Pita's media share-holding case, the outcome of the ruling could have far-reaching implications beyond just his own political career, according to observers.

Stithorn Thananithichot, an analyst at King Prajadhipok's Institute, told the Bangkok Post that if the court rules against the former MFP leader, it could also force those in power to re-evaluate their political moves and strategies.

If Mr Pita is stripped of his MP status, the opposition party will need to groom a new leader for the next general election. However, it might be hard to find someone who can match Mr Pita's popularity, he said.

Mr Pita rose to party leadership after the Future Forward Party was disbanded for accepting 191.2 million baht from an illegitimate source and its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, now chairman of the Progressive Movement, was slapped with a political ban.

Instead of weakening, the MFP under Mr Pita's helm grew stronger and took the general election in May last year by storm. The party won up to 14 million votes along with the most House seats, 152.

According to Mr Stithorn, Mr Pita's popularity might have also reached its peak and if he returns to politics, it will be easier for opponents to anticipate his moves.

Stithorn: Eyes on progressive leader

But if Mr Pita is out of the picture, the MFP's opponents are likely to face uncertainty and risk when dealing with a new leader, he said, noting it is harder to make plans when they do not know who will be the face of the MFP.

As for the case against the MFP, observers tend to agree the case will not result in the party dissolution and in the event the court hands down an unfavourable ruling, it might only order the party to drop the policy.

Theerayut Suwankesorn, who filed the case with the court, said last month that his petition did not ask for the party to be disbanded. The petition was an attempt to make the party end its activities where the monarchy could be offended.

Thaksin's fate

In February, all eyes will be on Thaksin as to whether he will benefit from the Department of Corrections' (DOC) regulation that allows for the detention of inmates outside prison.

Thaksin, 74, who is widely respected among members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, returned to Thailand on Aug 22 last year after 15 years of self-imposed exile and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

However, he was sent from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital that night for health reasons and has remained there since due to a variety of ailments. He was granted a royal pardon in which the prison term was commuted to one year.

The DOC's regulation sparked speculation that it was resurrected specifically to help Thaksin dodge serving his remaining term, a claim denied by the DoC and the government. Thaksin appears to meet the criteria for early release that says those eligible must be serving one-third of their sentence and the prison term must not exceed four years.

When February comes, the ex-premier will have served one-third of his commuted one-year jail sentence, although he has not spent a day behind bars.

Speculation is also rife that the DoC's regulation may influence his younger sister and convicted ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra to consider returning from self-imposed exile.

Yingluck, 56, was sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of dereliction of duty in a rice-pledging programme that ran up at least 500 billion baht in losses, some from corruption. However, she was recently acquitted of malfeasance in her 2011 transfer of then National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general Thawil Pliensri.

Former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, a legal guru, said last month that Yingluck can seek a royal pardon like her brother, but she would have to return to Thailand first and face the judicial system. It is generally thought among observers that she is likely to take a similar course of action to her brother.

Phichai Ratnatilaka Na Bhuket, a political scientist from the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida), said Thaksin's alleged VIP medical treatment outside prison and much-anticipated release in February make the Pheu Thai Party a sitting duck.

By assigning Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga to supervise the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), which was overseen previously by Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin, the ruling party is trying to avoid being directly associated with the controversy, Mr Phichai said.

He said the appointment of Mr Pirapan, a member of a different party, to supervise the MoJ has reinforced speculation that Thaksin is pulling the strings behind the scenes while the party does not want to be seen as serving its own interests or those of a particular individual.

"Although Mr Pirapan doesn't have the same ties to Thaksin as Mr Somsak, he still has to consider the political reality of his party and its prospect in the next polls. His party might be inclined to align itself with Pheu Thai," he said.

Phichai: Pheu Thai a sitting duck

Other key focal points

As the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme and charter rewrite are priorities of the ruling party, they are set to dominate the political landscape this year.

Jade Donavanik, legal scholar and ex-adviser to a charter drafting panel, said the Pheu Thai Party will see its hands tied with the digital wallet programme and charter amendment in March and April.

The digital wallet scheme seeks to hand out 10,000 baht to all Thais aged 16 and older who earn less than 70,000 baht per month and have less than 500,000 baht in bank deposits.

Estimated to cost 500 billion baht and timed for launch in May, its implementation remains unclear. The Council of State is examining whether the government's plan to seek loans to fund the scheme is in line with the law.

Still in limbo is the charter amendment, as a referendum is required if an entire document will be drawn up. The government has yet to finalise how many referenda on the charter amendment will be held and what the questions will be, he said.

Another major development is set to unfold in May when the military-appointed Senate's term expires, said Mr Jade.

The new Senate will have 200 members who will be selected from diverse social and professional groups. The elections will be held at the district, provincial and national levels where cross-voting is applied to prevent block votes and collusion among candidates.

Mr Jade said although the method is intended to keep politicians away from meddling in the process, it remains to be seen how effective it will be in preventing parties from exerting their influence or ensuring a truly independent and representative Senate.