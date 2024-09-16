Top cop call likely to spur interference

This year's appointment of a new police chief and annual reshuffle could see the most political interference in a decade, says a police source, quoting recent speculation.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is said to have assigned Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to oversee the Police Commission.

One of Mr Phumtham's first tasks will likely be selecting a new police chief to succeed Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol who retires at the end of this month.

However, the process of appointing a new chief can only start after Oct 3, when the Police Commission's new regulations take effect.

In the meantime, a caretaker police chief will be appointed, with deputy police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet widely expected to assume the role during the transition.

The source said this year's police chief appointment will test the clout of those involved in the selection process, now the Police Commission's chair has nominated three candidates for the top job.

They are Pol Gen Kitrat, deputy police chief Pol Gen Thana Choowong and police inspector-general Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong. Among the three, Pol Gen Kitrat has the strongest chance of assuming the role.

However, the source said the appointment could be delayed if negotiations cannot be resolved.

"Talks are rife that this year's appointment will see the most political interference in years. There are clear signs...some politicians have tried to negotiate for the deputy prime minister post that oversees the force," said the source.

Pol Gen Kitrat, a member of Class 25 of the Armed Forces Preparatory School and Class 41 of the Police Academy, served as deputy inspector at Muang Rayong station right after graduating.

As he rose through the ranks, he worked at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB). He is also known close aide of former police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jaengyodsuk.

Widely recognised for his management skills, Pol Gen Kitrat had, under the leadership of the current police chief, been placed in charge of crime prevention and suppression .

According to the source, there are several key appointments to be made in this year police's reshuffle due to upcoming retirements.

Pol Lt Gen Jirasan Kaewsaengake, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1; Pol Lt Gen Thakoon Natsri, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 3; Pol Lt Gen Khirisak Tantinvachai, commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau; Pol Lt Gen Yongkiat Monpraneet, commissioner of the Border Patrol Police; Pol Lt Gen Nitinan Phetborom and Pol Lt Gen Sunthorn Chalermkiat; both police inspector-generals, are all set to retire.

Additionally, the positions of chiefs at the MPB and the Immigration Bureau will need to be filled because the incumbent MPB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang and IB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Itthisarnronchai are tipped to be promoted to assistant police chief.

The source said the chiefs of the Provincial Police Bureau and the provincial police chiefs may also be heavily influenced by political interests.

In recent years following the 2014 coup, the government gave the RTP a free hand in reshuffling its personnel and political inference was kept to a minimum, the source said.

Now the country is under full political leadership, with ongoing conflict in the force and the return of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, political interference is anticipated to play a significant role.

Mr Thaksin, a member of Class 26 of the Police Academy and alleged de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, is believed to wield influence still.

Despite political uncertainty, key positions within the RTP have changed, particularly at the commissioner and commander levels.

Under the current regulations, appointments are based equally on the candidates' seniority and ability, but it remains to be seen how much political interference can affect them.

However, some agencies might be able to withstand political interference, such as the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) under the leadership of Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, who is said to be conducting a rigorous screening process.

Meanwhile, a recent survey among police nationwide showed they wanted a leader who pays attention to the force's well-being and works to rebuild trust within society.

The survey, conducted by Super Poll from Sept 1-7, surveyed 466 police in every field nationwide. The respondents were allowed to select multiple preferences.

About 70% of respondents said they wanted a leader who could bring unity to the force. Other top qualifications included teamwork, clear instructions, the ability to listen, and asking the right questions.

When asked about the police chief's first tasks, 77% of the participants listed improving welfare benefits as their number one priority for their new boss.

