Time to put some 'bite' into dog control

The case of the elderly woman who was killed by a neighbour's pit bull in Pathum Thani last week is unlikely to be the last tragedy of its kind. However, her case is expected to increase calls for state agencies to start taking action to save people's lives.

The victim, 67, was pronounced dead in hospital. She had been attacked by the pit bull while passing by her neighbour's house on a bicycle. She was found in a pool of blood on the street with bite marks all over her body and her right leg almost torn off.

Her case is among several deadly incidents caused by aggressive breeds of dogs in the country this year. In July, a 70-year-old man in Khon Kaen was killed by his neighbour's pit bulls as he rode by on a bicycle. He was bitten on the face and head.

Last month, a young man in Lop Buri was mauled to death by a pack of pill bulls that belonged to his brother. Security camera footage in the family's house showed the victim, 18, walking upstairs to his brother's room to play with the three dogs and then being chased back down, where he was found dead.

The Department of Livestock Development issued an import ban on four dangerous dog breeds--American pit bull terriers, Rottweilers, Dobermans and Fila Brasileiros--in 2005. Anyone who violates this law faces a fine of 5,000 baht and the dog's confiscation.

Despite the ban, many of these breeds are still found throughout the country because ownership of the dogs is not illegal.

Know the breed

The owner of the TNT Kennel Thailand in Nakhon Pathom province, who declined to be named, said that the pit bull is popular among people looking for a strong and aggressive guard dog.

He explained that pit bulls are bred for two purposes: as guard dogs and for competitions, with the latter being trained to be cute, polite and not dangerous.

He said pit bulls are family-friendly dogs despite their fierce look and aggression towards strangers. When pit bulls see unfamiliar people, they are ready to show their dominance and protective behaviour, he said.

However, he said many pit bulls in the market are not pedigree dogs and tend to have more aggressive traits.

He said his farm used to breed true pit bulls but now has changed to American bullies, which have been bred to be more gentle and friendly.

He stressed that proper care for the dogs and understanding their behaviour are crucial in keeping their aggressive temperament under control. But most importantly, these dogs should not be let outside without an owner's supervision.

Kaset Sutasha, a veterinarian at Kasetsart University Animal Hospital, said 70% of dog behaviour can be attributed to how they are cared for and treated, and the rest can be put down to instinct.

All dog breeds have a trace of DNA from pre-historic wolves, he said, adding that wild traits have remained in dogs today even though various household breeds have been developed.

The vet said that more than half dog owners do not take care of their pet dogs properly. As a result, the dogs grow up lacking proper training and are left to act out of their instinct, he said. "The dog is not a wrongdoer, but the owner," he said, adding dogs attack simply upon their dominant instinct. "Aggressive dogs accumulate stress when being caged for a long time.

"By nature, dogs love exercise which they get by playing with their owners. Outdoor activities are a way to reduce stress and aggression.

"Many aggressive dogs have been confined in a limited space for a long time and tend to bite any by-passers if the animals get out of their cage. The attack is a way to release their stress," he said.

Enforcing the law

As the number of deadly dog attacks continues to increase, Mr Kaset insisted state agencies must take action to deal with the problem.

"The issue has escalated. I think it is the right time to enforce the law against people who possess aggressive dogs, especially the banned breeds," Mr Kaset said.

"Birth control is a must to keep their population under the limit. Neutering and spaying also help reduce violence because the sex hormone is another factor that triggers violence in animals," he said.

He added that ownership registration and microchip implants are also necessary.

Thai Animal Guardians Association secretary-general Roger Lohanan said civil society has been pushing for an organic law to control dangerous dogs, regardless of breed.

The Department of Livestock Development has heeded those calls and is currently drafting such a bill. The bill will be submitted to a committee consisting of the Thai Animal Protection Association, the SOS Animal Thailand Foundation, Mahidol University's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the Pitbull Dog Owners Association of Bangkok.

It has been written with the Cruelty Prevention and Animal Welfare Act as a guide. It recommends suitable living environments and proper treatment for dogs.

The bill will include regulations for dangerous-dog owners and measures to prevent aggressive dogs from attacking people, including training obligations, warning signs, a requirement to attach a leash and muzzle, and the prohibition of people under 15 or over 65 years of age taking dangerous dogs out of confinement.

Mr Roger said the dogs must not be exposed to stress, fear, or pain without reasonable cause. Cruelty as a training method or violent punishments are prohibited. Dog owners who fail to abide by this law will be fined 10,000 to 40,000 baht. Mr Roger said the change should be implemented by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, a source with the Department of Livestock Development said staff had set up a team to study measures to prevent dog attacks from reoccurring.