Brics bid spurs breakup concern

TOKYO: A Japanese expert on international relations has expressed concerns about Thailand's bid to join Brics, a league of countries that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Masafumi Ishii, a special adjunct professor with the Faculty of Law at Gakushuin University and former Ambassador of Japan to Indonesia, warned Thailand's decision to join Brics may be a breakup point for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

This is because there are other potential candidates in the region who may apply for a Brics membership, like Cambodia and Laos, after Thailand, he said.

Currently, two members of Asean -- Thailand and Malaysia -- have shown their intention to join Brics to boost their economy, he said.

"So, it is now two out of 10 [Asean member states who want to join Brics], but if there are another two -- Cambodia and Laos, four of 10 will be a big impact," he said.

"Yet it must be difficult for Asean to say anything about the choices of other countries as it should not interfere with other countries, especially their foreign policy."

Breakup concern

He said Asean's unity is important to the bloc and suggested Thailand discuss the matter with other Asean members before proceeding. Otherwise, Thailand may risk triggering a breaking point for Asean, he said.

"This [potential breakup] is something Japan is worried about," he said.

However, Japan needs to be careful not to say anything divisive as it respects freedom of choice, he said.

The bloc is important to Tokyo's foreign policy as Asean helps maintain the unity of countries in region, he said. While it is Asean's choice to break up or not, Japan will try its best to unite Asean, he said, noting Japan will try not to lose Asean to "the other side".

"We are wondering whether [joining Brics] will become the starting point of that break. We're carefully watching it," he said.

"If other countries start following without any internal Asean discussion, that will increase our concern."

Prof Ishii was speaking during a recent talk held in Tokyo for journalists in the Southeast Asia region to exchange knowledge about Asean and Japan.

During the programme, Asean journalists met Japanese figures from various backgrounds and discussed bilateral issues in the region.

Ishii: Govt should consult others

Non-interference

However, Ryo Nakamura, Japan's Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister and director-general of the Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, said he is certain Thailand's decision to join Brics will not affect Japan's trust in Thailand and Asean as a whole.

"The Japanese government has no doubts about Thailand promoting itself to join Brics," he said, adding each country should consider what kind of cooperation it needs, and with which countries.

Besides, there are Brics members with which Japan has close relations, such as India and Brazil, Mr Nakamura said.

"We all know what kind of group Brics is. Each country has its own interests and way of thinking," he said. "I am not in a position to explain why Thailand wants to join Brics."

"But at the same time, our friendship, trust and cooperation are deep enough that we can keep trust with [Thailand]," he said.

Mr Nakamura said he had pointed out that Asean is a unique regional framework, made up of diverse political systems, cultures, norms, histories and religions, yet still remains united, bringing out unique characteristics to make the region strong.

Indonesia is the largest Asean member in terms of size, while Vietnam is an indispensable member and one of the thickest Asean pillars, he said. Meanwhile, Thailand is a longstanding core of Mekong Subregion, he added.

During the Asean summit last year, strengthening Asean unity and solidarity was one of Japan's approaches, he said.

"There are many international organisations, but in my eyes, Asean is the most successful one," he said.

"You have succeeded with such collaboration in the last 50–60 years, with member states respecting each other and cooperating with each other regardless of the issues."

He urged Asean to stick together. Asean should be strong and united so the region could cope with external forces, he said.

Thailand's reason

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposed the kingdom join Brics to expand its opportunity to play a part in international policy-making and strengthen its role as a leader among developing countries. The cabinet recently approved Thailand's draft letter of intent.

The draft emphasises Thailand's efforts that are in line with the principles of Brics, such as placing importance on multilateralism and increasing the representation of developing countries in the international system.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said joining Brics would benefit Thailand, by heightening Thailand's role on the international stage and boosting its prospects of becoming an international economic policymaker.