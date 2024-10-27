All eyes on traffic plan

Listen to this article

Vehicles wait at a traffic light at the Asok intersection in Bangkok on Oct 19. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Transport Ministry's proposal to introduce congestion charges on motorists using busy roads in Bangkok has reignited intense debate.

This initiative aims to tackle traffic woes by encouraging drivers to leave their cars at home and use public transport. The fees will help fund a 20-baht flat-rate fare for the city's electric trains, making them more affordable and accessible. The ministry plans to spend six to 12 months studying the proposal's feasibility.

The Bangkok Post spoke to the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), experts in urban planning and consumer rights, police, and road users to explore whether the measure can ease traffic snarl-ups as hoped, and whether the capital's mass transit system is sufficiently developed to support the shift.

Data for study

The OTP's director-general, Panya Chupanich, said a pre-feasibility study was conducted from 2019 to 2022 in collaboration with the German development agency GIZ.

With support from the UK Pact (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions), a consultant is being selected to continue the study. The consultant will be named in December, and a full study is expected to be completed within two years.

Mr Panya said the study is designated for inner city areas covering 107 square kilometres, including parts of Klong Toey, Phaya Thai, Dusit, Din Daeng and Sathon.

The study will evaluate if imposing a fee, estimated at 45-50 baht, can reduce the number of private vehicles and identify the most likely to benefit. Cameras will be installed in designated zones to record licence plate numbers.

He also provided the daily traffic volumes of private cars at six major intersections: 83,368 at the Sathon-Narathiwat intersection, 68,473 at Pratunam, 62,453 at Pathumwan, 62,453 at Silom-Narathiwat, 60,112 at Phetchaburi-Thong Lor; and 56,235 at Ratchaprasong.

Mr Panya said congestion fees have been imposed in several cities worldwide, including London, where they were initially criticised before becoming widely accepted. Milan has introduced measures to control the number of cars and combat air pollution.

"We'll first target the areas accessed by the electric train system so they have alternatives. The revenue will also support feeder services, such as buses and song thaews, not just electric trains," he said.

Mr Panya said those living in the designated areas may receive discounts or not have to pay the congestion fees.

Learning from success

Assoc Prof Panit Pujinda, head of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning of Chulalongkorn University, said the measure is in place in major cities worldwide, where modest fees are charged, and the objectives are clear: easing traffic congestion and tackling pollution.

New York City has studied this approach and is preparing to implement it. The aim is to collect revenue to improve the city's century-old subway system.

Singapore, meanwhile, intends to tackle traffic gridlock by setting clear traffic flow targets. Data is collected for assessment every six months, and if traffic flow stays within the target range, the current fee rate will be maintained.

He said the Transport Ministry's objective differs from that of other countries because it aims to use congestion charging mainly to subsidise mass transit fares, not to reduce traffic congestion or air pollution, which are secondary benefits.

However, he pointed out this approach might not be practical because Thai commuters face the "first-mile and last-mile issue". As a result, the time and money people spend are not solely on the electric train system.

"They use motorcycle taxis or taxis to get from home to access public transport. The government should spend the congestion fees on developing the feeder system and make it cheaper," he said.

Assoc Prof Panit said congestion fees are often used as a last resort in many countries, implemented after other measures have been tried and failed, such as collecting windfall taxes or raising money from commercial development around train stations.

He suggested the government take it step by step, first promoting commercial development around train stations and collecting windfall taxes from those who benefit from this development.

If this generates insufficient funds to subsidise the 20-baht flat rate fares, the congestion charges should then be considered and allocated toward improving the feeder systems as well, he said.

Importance of feeders

Saree Aongsomwang, secretary-general of the Thailand Consumer Council (TCC), said the government should first improve bus services so they can better serve as the primary feeder for the electric train system.

Public bus services are insufficient, she said, adding funds worth 34 billion baht earmarked for the second phase of the expressway should be allocated to support bus services.

She said bus routes should be redesigned to connect with the electric train systems, and passenger vans and song thaews can also be used to support the feeder network.

Ms Saree also stressed the need to develop an urban plan alongside a comprehensive public transport system.

"Bangkok should spend the revenue from vehicle registration taxes to fund free bus services. More than 50% of people might leave their cars at home and use the rail system if this materialises," she said.

Regarding the government's plan to buy back electric train systems, she said the government should examine financial and maintenance records to assess costs and ensure transparency in the buyback process.

"Otherwise, the public may perceive the government is using their tax money to help those operators who are running at a loss," she said.

Ms Saree said the government must show how its actions contribute to addressing the climate change issues that have wreaked havoc in various regions. This will raise awareness and encourage people to reduce their car use.

She said that last year, around 10 million people fell ill due to PM 2.5 ultrafine dust pollution, costing the government approximately 7 billion baht for healthcare. "This cycle will repeat itself yearly [unless meaningful actions are taken]," she said.

'Motorists willing to pay'

Pol Col Jirakrit Charonpat, deputy commander of the Traffic Division, said congestion fees will likely not deter people from using cars if they remain the most convenient option for commuting.

Mass transit systems are often overcrowded during rush hours, and the weather plays a key role in people's decision to use public transport, especially when it involves walking in hot and humid conditions, he said.

Pol Col Jirakrit said it remains unclear how the fees will be collected and what impact they will have on residents and motorists who regularly travel through those areas.

What works in other countries may not work here due to various factors. However, he said traffic police are ready to help implement the government policy, and if public transport services are improved, more people will choose public transport over driving.

Voices of motorists

Chor Sua-klin, a 45-year-old taxi driver, said the measure is unlikely to make a difference because there will always be those willing to pay if they believe it is worth it.

He disagreed with the measure because it would affect his job. He believes passengers would use taxi services less frequently if required to pay a congestion fee.

A more effective approach might be to limit the age of vehicles allowed in inner-city areas. Older cars contribute to traffic jams when they break down, and this method would also reduce the number of cars entering the city.

Worawit Prungpaopan, a 42-year-old office worker, agreed there are those willing to pay for convenience.

"It isn't convenient to walk on the footpaths in this weather or to use public transport, which still does not cover all areas," he said.

However, he said he was sceptical about whether the congestion fees would improve public transport services.

Ploypapas Siwatjirakit, a 45-year-old business owner, said the introduction of congestion fees will increase business costs, which will inevitably hit consumers if these costs rise.

Ms Ploypapas said the city's public transport systems need improvement, whether in terms of routes, efficiency of services or safety. Even the electric train systems can't accommodate passengers during rush hours.

"The public needs to prepare if this measure is to be implemented. If we follow the example from developed countries, we must also consider the cost of living and the educational backgrounds of our people," she said.

Panya: Feasibility studies ongoing

Panit: Charges common in big cities around the world

Saree: Public transport must be improved first