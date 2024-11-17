Bangkok airport immigration speed and security to the fore

Listen to this article

Ready for battle: Suvarnabhumi International Airport expects to welcome more visitors during the high season at the end of the year. Immigration police are preparing for the influx of tourists.

The Immigration Bureau (IB) aims to improve its work at Suvarnabhumi airport by implementing new technology, including the Thailand Immigration System (TIS).

"The key focus of immigration services at the airport is a balance between fast service and national security," said Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, Commander of Immigration Division 2, which is responsible for immigration checkpoints at five major international airports -- Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Pol Maj Gen Choengron, 56, said the TIS, which is now under development, will play an important role in improving the service of immigration police at the airports.

The commander has more than 12 years of experience in the bureau. He was a cadet in the 27th class of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School and a cadet in the 43rd class of the Royal Police Cadet Academy.

His classmates included Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Itthisarnronchai, IB commissioner, Lt Gen Amarit Bunsuya, commander of the 1st Army Corps and Pol Lt Col Wannapong Kotcharak, secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC).

He is a quick learner and good at solving immediate problems. For example, when former prime minister Srettha Thavisin visited Suvarnabhumi airport unannounced, he informed him about congestion among arriving passengers at the immigration checkpoints, leading to Immigration Bureau Division 2 receiving about 300 additional officers and a budget to invest in new technology.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron said Suvarnabhumi airport is an important strategic location in Southeast Asia so the government wanted to develop the facility as an aviation hub in the region, targeting the airport to be among the top 20 airports in the world in the next five years. At that time, the airport is expected to welcome about 150 million passengers a year.

Faster service

At present, Suvarnabhumi airport handles an average of 120,000 passengers a day, double the capacity of Don Mueang airport of around 60,000–70,000 people per day.

"At the end of this year, we expect the number of tourists will increase from an average of 120,000 people per day to 135,000 per day during the high season. We need to arrange more officers to ensure the immigration checkpoint area will not be overcrowded," he said.

Previously, each immigration officer spent an average of 1–2 minutes verifying passenger information. New measures were recently introduced to ensure immigration control takes no more than 45 seconds per person, he said.

"We have cut some steps since our officers now do not need to enter flight information into the system because the system is linked to that information with the airport or airlines. We also stopped the need for officers to sign the entry stamp, while Thai passengers are not required to have their faces scanned and fingerprints taken on arrival because this is redundant," he said.

With each IB officer spending about 45 seconds per passenger, total time including queuing up at immigration should not exceed 20 minutes, he said.

In addition, the IB also monitors flights that have landed and tries to implement a zone management method, distributing arriving passengers through the three immigration zones to speed up waiting time.

"We have reduced the redundant inspection steps, but we have not cut inspections that affect security," he said.

Security mission

Every airport immigration officer has a main security mission, although they have to work fast at passport control to better serve international arrivals.

The Advanced Passenger Processing System (APPS) can alert immigration officers if a passport holder has an arrest warrant out for them in Thailand or abroad, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron.

"We must also watch their behaviour and investigate their nationality or passport. For example, someone with a Chinese appearance using a Vanuatu passport will be closely monitored," he said.

The IB has denied entry to about 7,000 people, including those who have been involved in call centre scam networks. Their names are on the blacklist and will not be allowed to enter the country, he said.

Criminal or terrorist groups focus on changing a member's nationality or buying a new nationality. This allows transnational criminal groups to disguise themselves, and IB officers need to work harder to identify them.

New technology

Suvarnabhumi airport will also expand its facilities. Recruiting another 300–500 IB officers does not solve the problem of service speed alone.

"A new technology system is needed like at Singapore's Changi airport, which uses an automatic channel technology system for almost all arriving passengers. We have to adjust to that in the future, but our back-end system must be strong," he said.

The Thailand Immigration System will be completed within two years and will have better security control with AI technology and analysis.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron added the bureau is developing a pre-registration system via a mobile application and a website. Soon foreigners will be able to use automatic channels for passport screening with the support of the Airports of Thailand.

Working as an immigration officer demands a balance between national security and fast service, which he sees as his main challenge.

"Our work is similar to that of a front-door guard, with Suvarnabhumi airport serving as the main gate. We kick out bad people while keeping our monitoring and control services fast," said Pol Maj Gen Choengron.