Executive-level courses spark row

Critics including two judges say they undermine independence while fans say they help broaden perspectives

A debate has emerged over whether an executive-level course run by the Judicial Training Institute under the Court of Justice should be scrapped, after two Supreme Court judges called for its cancellation.

In a letter to the Supreme Court, Judges Boonkhet Poomthip and Anurak Sa-nga-areekul also called for a ban on justice personnel attending the National Defence College (NDC) programme and other elite courses which are designed to foster connections between judges and key figures in other sectors.

They argue that these programmes, mostly funded by taxpayers' money, do little to enhance judicial work but instead promote a culture of patronage, which could lead to double standards and a wider societal gap.

Worst of all, such courses could undermine public faith in the impartiality and independence of the justice system.

Supporters, however, contend that networking in itself is not a problem and can have benefits and note that scrapping these programmes entirely would be a step too far.

The Bangkok Post spoke to politicians and academics with first-hand experience of these courses to hear their views.

Value outweighs drawbacks

Pheu Thai MP Sutin Klungsang said he opposed calls to scrap such courses, as judges are mature enough to separate personal relationships from their professional duties.

He said judges are carefully selected based on their knowledge, competence and independence while the judicial system also provides training to reinforce these qualities.

Additional courses can help broaden their perspectives in ways that benefit their profession, he said.

"Connections can be positive, not just negative. Judges go through a rigorous vetting process, so despite any personal ties, they can still uphold professional integrity," Mr Sutin said.

He admitted some individuals may enrol in these courses merely to build connections for personal gain. However, based on his experience, this is not the case for everyone, he said.

Mr Sutin said he has met many judges and prosecutors who are able to separate personal relationships from their work, and some organisations offer both internal training and external programmes designed to help participants develop a broader understanding of society.

"If one understands society in all its dimensions, they become a well-rounded person," he added.

The veteran politician apparently agreed with criticism the NDC programme is exclusive, but pointed out the programme has its merits: it brings together individuals with diverse knowledge and experiences to exchange ideas.

"These courses are beneficial and should continue. The key is to improve the selection process and make it more inclusive. Criticism about patronage should also be addressed to ensure these programmes serve the public interest," Mr Sutin, who is a former defence minister, said.

Sutin: Networking'can be positive'

Rooted in patronage system

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok's Institute, acknowledged a split in opinions on whether these courses should be scrapped.

One side argues these programmes help broaden perspectives, while the other is convinced personal connections can undermine independence and neutrality.

Scrapping such programmes entirely would be an extreme measure, said Mr Stithorn.

While it is beneficial for judges to participate in courses to expand their horizons, a balance must be struck to prevent networking and inappropriate associations, he said.

Internal training within the judiciary, or with external experts, is undoubtedly beneficial but involving too many outsiders would create opportunities for potentially unlawful networking.

Regarding the growing number of other elite courses, Mr Stithorn said many are offered in good faith, for education purposes, but there seem to be too many at the moment.

He suggested those which stray from the organisations' core missions should be discontinued, particularly those seen primarily as platforms for building personal networks.

While he expressed support for the idea of having a central body to oversee the quality and content of these courses, he said it is unlikely to address the problem of these courses being exploited for developing personal connections.

"The solution lies in strictly regulating the use of power and connections. Connections are meaningless when one abuses power. Unfortunately, we are rooted in a patronage system, so we must counter it with professionalism and ethics," he said.

Stithorn: 'Too many courses' right now

Call for review

Natthawut Buaprathum, a list-MP of the opposition People's Party, said he fully supports internal training and joint programmes for professional development and encourages collaboration with other sectors.

However, in his view there are too many courses run by public independent agencies which are often funded by taxpayers' money and these courses have become networking platforms rather than genuine educational opportunities, he said.

He said these schemes should be scaled back or discontinued to protect the credibility of the justice system.

The MP also expressed concern over inequality within these programmes, saying some elite courses require participants to contribute fees or pay for overseas study trips.

This practice has created inequality and a form of privilege, he said, noting that people with financial means are more likely to participate and those without financial support are left out.

Mr Natthawut also questioned the practice of judiciary members serving on the boards of state enterprises, warning that such a role could undermine public confidence in the legal system.

Echoing concerns raised by the two senior judges, the MP called for a comprehensive review of these training programmes.

"Now is the time to address these issues and take decisive action. The judiciary has the authority to determine which programmes could affect public trust and which maintain their impartiality," he said.

The judges' messages have been well-received by academics and law experts as it has also become a trend for public institutes and government agencies such as the Election Commission, and more recently, the Royal Thai Police to arrange such training courses.