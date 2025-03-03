Push for peace in deep South

Authorities plan to host new talks to address ongoing conflict in restive region

Officers from the explosive ordnance disposal unit comb the site of a bomb blast in Yala's Bannang Sata district, which occurred on the night of Feb 22. File Photo

Peace advocates are urging the Paetongtarn Shinawatra-led administration to quickly form a peace negotiation committee to kickstart a new round of peace talks with the Islamist separatist group Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani (BRN).

"It's time now that the government must set up a new panel to oversee peace negotiations in the deep South,'' said Anchana Heemmina, a human rights defender and the founder of the Duay Jai Group, which provides rehabilitation services for torture victims in the deep South.

Ms Anchana was speaking at a recent forum which brought together Muslim and Buddhist peace advocates, human rights defenders and media workers to share their perspectives on peace in the deep South.

The deep South comprises three southernmost border provinces: Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat.

Ms Anchana said peace talks between the Thai government and separatists led by the BRN are still necessary, adding the government should continue its policy of negotiating for peace.

"If the Thai government delays forming a peace talks panel. I believe that many more violent attacks will be carried out against civilians. All are soft targets. And it is possible that a new cycle of violence could soon occur," she said.

The first cycle of violence took place on Jan 4, 2004, when 413 firearms were stolen by unknown perpetrators from the 4th Development Battalion of the Pileng Military Camp, located in Narathiwat. Four soldiers were killed during the 20-minute-long firearms heist.

While the Pileng incident was happening, a series of arson attacks were carried out at 20 schools elsewhere across Narathiwat.

More cycles of violence in the region would follow, with many believing such incidents were coordinated.

Such cycles have led to unrest in the southern border provinces for over 20 years.

Ms Anchana said the violence has affected the livelihoods of residents, households and their communities.

"These violent incidents have hurt investment and stopped economic growth and other regional developments," she said. "No new investors dare to travel to look for investment opportunities in the area."

A human rights defender and youth activist who asked not to be named said her organisation has worked closely with children in both informal and formal education in the deep South.

She said she had talked to the children about their future and hopes for peace. The children were concerned about their future. They were afraid that they would become unemployed if the violence continued.

She said she was also worried about the future of young people in the deep South, as safe schools are key to harnessing the transformative potential of education and improving learning outcomes.

"Imagine if these children get up and face violence in their area every day; how will they be able to grow up to be high-quality people?" she asked.

Law enforcement

In January, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced that a new government peace negotiation team would be established to address the conflict in the Deep South.

However, Mr Phumtham has not yet determined who will be in the new team, which could be the previous team or a newly appointed one. The decision will depend on a thorough review of strategies aimed at resolving the decades-long insurgency.

Chatchai Bangchuad, a deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC), previously served as the chief negotiator in peace talks under former prime minister Srettha Thavisin.

On Feb 17, Mr Phumtham travelled to the deep South and met officials and soldiers from the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 (ISOC Region 4) at Sirindhorn camp in Yarang district of Pattani.

Mr Phumtham, who also serves as the defence minister, told the ISOC Region 4 staff to exercise utmost patience in solving the long-term southern problems.

He told them to apply His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's work approach, which was based on the principles of "Understand, Access, and Develop" for all parties concerned, including government officials and local communities, so they can work together in solving problems.

He said he asked all concerned agencies to prioritise tasks and strategies in dealing with the problems, and they have to integrate their work to promote the people's livelihoods and bring peace to the area.

Law enforcement still needs to be taken against those who commit acts of violence in the deep South, he said.

Safe space proposal

Rakchart Suwan, chairman of the Buddhist Network for Peace, said his organisation has been promoting peace since 2004.

He said the violence has claimed thousands of lives, including monks and both Muslims and Buddhists, government officials, teachers, police and soldiers.

"I am always in pain when I see violence in the area," he told the forum.

He said some representatives in his group had travelled to meet with BRN representatives to discuss ways to return peace to the deep South and protect local people.

Mr Rakchart, who is also a member of a House committee studying the promotion of peace in the deep South, proposed a safe space model where individuals, both Muslims and Buddhists, can express their ideas and opinions freely.

He said the proposal is being discussed widely among stakeholders in the area and the government, and he is hoping it will be accepted soon.

Thailand's southernmost border region is known for its sizeable Thai-Muslim population, significant especially when compared to the overwhelming Buddhist majority of the Thai nation as a whole.

The region is also home to diverse and prominent populations of Malay people.

The people of this area have experienced a long history of identity-based discrimination and systemic injustices.