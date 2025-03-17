US' DEI curbs spark local fears

Listen to this article

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, March 14, 2025. (Reuters photo)

US President Donald Trump's recent executive order to dismantle US federal policies of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) has startled Thai advocates on gender equality and anti-discrimination, prompting them to urge people to adhere to anti-discriminatory principles, particularly in the workplace, as a means to advance both business and the public interest.

Mr Trump's executive order came as the president issued a 90-day humanitarian pause on foreign aid, sending shockwaves all over the world, not least in Thailand where civil organisations are working towards protecting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

They have voiced concerns that some of the most vulnerable members of society might be affected by the move.

"We view Trump's executive order to dismantle DEI initiatives as not just regressive but indicative of a larger issue: the misunderstanding and the misapplication of DEI over the past decades," Natthineethiti Phinyapincha, founder of Trans Consulting Group, a diversity consultancy, said, adding that in some agencies, the principle is seen as discriminatory rather than a means to create equality in the workplace.

"For years, DEI has faced resistance from those who perceive it as performative, divisive or disconnected from core business outcomes. However, this moment provides an opportunity to reset, rethink and reframe DEI for the future," she said.

While Thailand's DEI efforts remain in their infancy, according to Ms Natthineethiti, as many local companies rely on surface-level approaches like awareness campaigns, short-term training or token diversity hires, "Trump's action may lead Thai businesses, particularly in the multinational sector, to follow the US example by viewing DEI as a liability rather than a strategic asset."

Sulaiporn Chonwilai, an advocacy officer at Tamtang Group, agreed Mr Trump's executive order could be perceived as a blueprint for anti-DEI policies in some Thai organisations.

Moreover, it might influence discriminatory discourse around the world, including among conservative Thai policymakers ready to fall back on Mr Trump's move to justify domestic legal revision efforts.

Chinthita Kraisrikul, Tamtang Group's project manager, expressed concerns Thailand might follow the US' lead when it comes to endorsing an international document on rights.

She mentioned the Trump administration's January re-ratification of the Geneva Consensus Declaration on Promoting Women's Health and Strengthening the Family -- an international anti-abortion document with about 40 countries as signatories.

The paper is not legally binding on member states. However, Ms Chinthita said the paper recommends members repeal their abortion laws, with the wording: "The family is the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the state", which might be perceived as an opposing view to a family unit run by same-sex couples in contemporary society.

The US has been lobbying for other countries to sign the document, according to Ms Chinthita. "There is a high possibility that Thailand will sign this document," she added.

HEALTH WORRIES

Meanwhile, Mr Trump's move to halt humanitarian aid has brought concerns to Thai activists leading the fight against HIV/Aids, particularly in the LGBTQ+ community.

Kittinun Daramadhaj, president of the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand, said Mr Trump's decision to pause humanitarian assistance would affect health services offered to the LGBTQ+ community, particularly in terms of HIV/Aids protection and awareness efforts.

"Many LGBTQ+ organisations in Thailand are able to offer HIV or STIs [sexually transmitted infections] tests free of charge thanks to the US funding," he said.

"These organisations are key to ending the HIV/Aids epidemic in Thailand with their outreach capacity and inclusive attitude."

With the stop of the funding, some organisations have closed down. As a result, LGBTQ+ people, who have long faced stigma when receiving health services from state institutions, remain further marginalised in the healthcare system.

"Trump's move could be considered as an indirect action of ending lives," Mr Kittinun added.

Jarunee Siriphan, director at the Foundation for Action on Inclusion Rights (Fair) and founder of the People's Movement to Eliminate Discrimination (MovED), said she has had to suspend her project "GO MovED" (Government's Movement to Eliminate Discrimination) because of the pause of the US humanitarian fund.

GO MovED is a project aimed at tackling discrimination against people living with HIV.

Ms Jarunee said her project received no funding from the Thai government. Sponsorship was often provided by foreign donors, with the US among the biggest funders, she said.

"Due to the executive order, and as the project is related to DEI, we were forced halted further work on it on Jan 24, and we are not certain we can resume it after the 3-month pause in funding," she said.

Thai organisation Apcom, whose work centres around HIV issues, said it had also been affected by the halt in the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) funding.

The group said that due to the freeze in funding, several projects, such as mental health programming, harm reduction initiatives and basic HIV services, have come to a complete halt. The EpiC Program, the five-year global project funded by Pepfar and USAID, aims to control the HIV epidemic.

"The executive order issued by President Trump to freeze foreign aid from Pepfar and USAID has unsettling consequences. In these uncertain times, it is crucial we stand even closer and offer each other support. By fostering trust, working together and exchanging information, we will overcome this challenge as well," according to Midnight Poonkasetwattana, Apcom Executive Director, said.

