Thai casino bill hits hard wall

White-clad anti-casino demonstrators move towards parliament in Bangkok on March 9. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The fate of the casino-entertainment complex bill hangs in the balance after the Pheu Thai-led government backed away from its bid to push the bill through parliament in a hurry following strong opposition from various sectors.

The government has decided to postpone the casino-entertainment complex bill until the next parliamentary session, which is due to start on July 2.

Observers believe the bill faces significant hurdles ahead and is unlikely to pass parliament, particularly after Chaichanok Chidchob, the secretary-general of the Bhumjaithai Party -- a government coalition member -- opposed the bill in parliament.

This prompted Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul to play down talk of tensions within the party and the coalition.

Mr Anutin, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said he had spoken with Newin Chidchob, the party's founder and Mr Chaichanok's father, and insisted the matter was not a cause for concern.

Observers also believe some senators linked to the so-called "blue" party -- a reference to Bhumjaithai -- will not support the bill.

At the same time, critics from outside parliament have threatened to hold rallies if the measure goes ahead, amid dire predictions about what the change could do to Pheu Thai's electoral fortunes come the next election. What the party sees as a winner for the economy could end up costing it valuable political support.

Bhumjaithai has a strong base of supporters in Buri Ram, and the majority of the 200-member Senate is believed to be close to the party.

The bill was initially scheduled for a first reading in the House of Representatives on April 9, but the government's attempt to fast-track its deliberation met with pushback.

Critics have raised concerns about the lack of a comprehensive study and warned the government risks violating ethics rules if it continues pushing for the casino-entertainment complex bill. However, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is also Pheu Thai leader, stressed the government has not withdrawn the bill.

She said it will continue gathering public input and clearly communicating the project's intent.

A special Senate committee has also been set up to study the issue, with the study expected to take 180 days to complete. Opponents of the bill, which involves legalising casinos as part of entertainment complexes, have demanded it be scrapped entirely, not merely postponed.

Referendum sought

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok's Institute, told the Bangkok Post the government cannot keep postponing deliberation of the bill if it continues to face resistance.

He said the government must hold a referendum to let the public decide whether casinos should be permitted in the country.

"The government is trying to push the bill and then backs off when facing opposition. A referendum is the only solution.

"Many people are still concerned about the negative effects of legal casinos. Many say the bill may violate the constitution.

"If the government presses ahead with the bill, it will spark demonstrations seeking its ouster. Therefore, it must hold a referendum to seek public support," Mr Stithorn said.

He said it is unlikely the entertainment complex project will materialise during the remaining two years of the government's term unless a referendum is held to gauge public opinion.

However, even if the bill is rejected by parliament, some vested interests are expected to continue pushing for similar bills in the future, he said.

In the past, such bills were proposed by various groups as measures to address economic problems facing the country at the time, Mr Stithorn said.

"Pheu Thai knows that if it presses ahead with the bill, it will face strong resistance which could lead to the government's downfall. That's why it decided to back down," he said.

Thepthai Senpong, a former Democrat MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, told the Bangkok Post that Pheu Thai must assess whether its coalition partners will support the bill when parliament reconvenes on July 2.

If coalition parties refuse to back the bill, deliberation will have to be postponed until the government has no choice but to withdraw it, Mr Thepthai said.

"Pheu Thai may claim the decision to withdraw the bill is based on public input," he said, adding Pheu Thai has realised it cannot underestimate the growing opposition to the casino-entertainment complex bill from several sectors.

Widespread resistance

"Opposition to the project has nothing to do with politics. It concerns moral and ethical issues. That's why people from several sectors have joined anti-casino protests."

Some groups not typically involved in politics have also opposed the bill, such as members of the Academy of Moral and Political Science at the Royal Society of Thailand.

At a recent meeting, members of the academy endorsed a study by Woradej Chantharasorn, who recommended that the government cancel or delay the bill.

The Catholic Education Council of Thailand also opposed the casino bill, saying gambling undermines morality. "Given all the risks both inside and outside parliament, the government may eventually decide to withdraw the bill," Mr Thepthai said.

He said Pheu Thai may instead include the casino-entertainment complex project as part of its party manifesto ahead of the next election, following criticism the project was not among the pledges made in the 2023 election.

Mr Thepthai also echoed the view the government can end the controversy surrounding the project by holding a public referendum on the issue.

"Bill will sail through"

Olarn Thinbangtieo, a political science lecturer at Burapha University, said he believes the casino-entertainment complex bill will eventually sail through parliament.

He said Pheu Thai can still negotiate with some coalition partners, particularly Bhumjaithai, as these parties are not yet ready to break away from the coalition government. Despite their disagreements, Pheu Thai can bargain with its coalition partners, and they are expected to stick together until the end of the government's term two years from now, he said.

Mr Olarn also believes the Pheu Thai-led government is determined to push for the bill's passage in the next parliamentary session despite strong opposition.

He said the government has state mechanisms at its disposal to control and manage protest groups.

"Even if the bill leads to the government's early demise, Pheu Thai will again come up with handout pledges to attract voter support and help it return to power in the next election," he said.