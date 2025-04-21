Law ends loophole on child beating

Revised rules in the Civil Code aim to protect children from all forms of cruelty

Thailand has revised its civil code to ban the corporal punishment of children, a move hailed by child rights advocates as a crucial step toward shifting societal attitudes on parenting.

A recent amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code has banned all forms of corporal punishment against children.

However, experts stress that legislation alone is insufficient -- government policies are also needed to dismantle the deeply ingrained belief that "hitting is a form of love".

The amendment to Section 1567 (2) of the Civil Code, published in the Royal Gazette on March 24, says: "Disciplining or behaviour correction of a child must not involve violence, physical or psychological harm, or any inappropriate actions".

This replaces a previous clause that vaguely allowed for punishment "in an appropriate manner for education", which experts argued left loopholes for abuse.

The revised law aligns Thailand with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which the country ratified in 1992, emphasising the protection of children from all forms of cruel or degrading punishment.

Wassana Kaonopparat, director of the Centre for the Protection of Children's Rights Foundation, said the amendment was the result of a 13-year advocacy effort.

She called it a turning point in ending legal justifications for physical punishment, which persisted despite the Child Protection Act 2003.

"There had always been concerns from international observers that Thai laws allowed room for corporal punishment under vague terms like 'appropriate discipline'. This change removes ambiguity and reinforces the message that violence against children is never acceptable," Ms Wassana said.

While the Civil Code does not carry criminal penalties, violators can still be prosecuted under the Child Protection Act.

Ms Wassana urged the government to promote "positive parenting" policies and move beyond punitive measures. She cited previous successes in reducing violence in schools and juvenile detention centres, and called for a similar cultural shift within households.

"This is not about defining how hard a child can be hit -- it's about prohibiting all forms of violence, including spanking. Physical punishment not only harms the body but deeply wounds a child's psyche," she said. "We need all sectors to help end this."

She called on the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Public Health to implement measures to combat domestic violence and protect children.

Varoth Chotpitayasunondh, spokesman for the Department of Mental Health, echoed support for the amendment, pointing to research showing that children raised in violent households often internalise aggression.

He advocated replacing punishment with reward-based approaches. "If a child lies, instead of punishing them, parents should praise the child when they tell the truth," he said.

"Children are often silent victims of family violence. We've seen cases of brain injuries from shaking or bruises from beatings. This law should serve as a societal wake-up call."

The Department of Mental Health plans to launch "Mind Month" this May -- a campaign aimed at educating the public and fostering compassionate families, workplaces and communities.

The UN Children's Fund backs Thailand's legal amendment. The organisation sees it as a big milestone in safeguarding children's rights and promoting non-violent child-rearing practices.

Cases of violence against children in Thailand in 2022 fell 20% compared with 2015, figures suggest.

