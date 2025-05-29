Wat Rai Khing fraud bust started quietly

Listen to this article

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau, Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, and the National Anti-Corruption Commission, search Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom province on May 16 looking for evidence with regard to online gambling websites. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

In a case that rocked the clergy and sent shockwaves through the Buddhist community, one man quietly stepped into one of Thailand's most revered temples -- not to worship, but to investigate.

Pol Capt Nitithorn Prachankanchana, a deputy inspector with Subdivision 5 of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) spent nearly eight months on a covert mission to uncover large-scale embezzlement by the former abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom.

Yet behind the badge and the acclaim is a man whose roots trace back to a humble house and a ricefield in Khon Kaen.

A former national shooting athlete turned crime suppression officer, Pol Capt Nitithorn was born the eldest of four in a farmer family where every baht mattered.

When his father died, responsibility fell heavily on his young shoulders. He left home for Bangkok with a bag, 200 baht in his pocket, and no clear plan, only a determination to return with something more. "I didn't have a dream. I told myself: don't go home empty-handed."

He took odd jobs, including repairing sewing machines, barely scraping by until the 1997 financial crash swept away what little security he had.

It was then that he turned to the military, serving as a conscript for two years -- a time that would instil in him the discipline that later shaped his police career.

An early assignment at a Bangkok traffic police post proved a turning point. One night, a group of youths hurled bricks through his glass booth.

"I fired six shots. Missed all six," he recalls with a shake of his head. "It wasn't just humiliating -- it was dangerous. I knew then I had to be better. If I couldn't protect myself, I had no business protecting others."

Nitithorn:

He began training intensively at the Royal Thai Airforce Shooting Range, where his talent caught the eye of national coaches. Before long, he was representing Thailand in shooting competitions. His future in competitive shooting looked so bright that an Olympic appearance seemed well within reach.

But a car accident left his shooting arm broken. His dreams of becoming a top athlete ended as abruptly as they began. "I've learnt that sometimes fate breaks you only to rebuild you stronger."

Recognised by senior officers as an expert marksman, he was transferred to take up investigative duties in 2013, beginning his role as a junior inspector with Sub-Division 5 of the Crime Suppression Division.

"I wasn't the smartest, but I listened. I watched. I never complained. And eventually, people began trusting me like someone they are familiar with."

His work ranged from arresting high-profile suspects to solving cold cases. He also received three honorary plaques for outstanding investigative work from the Crime Suppression Division and the Central Investigation Bureau.

In Oct 2024, he was tapped for a mission that would test his resolve like no other. Allegations arose of massive financial mismanagement at Wat Rai Khing, a temple led by Phra Thamma Wachiranuwat, 70, now known as Yaem Inkhungkao.

After his division received a complaint about the then abbot's misconduct, his commander Pol Col Pattarawut Onchuay reported the case to Central Investigation Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej.

He told them the investigation must be carried out covertly. Pol Capt Nitithorn was selected to be part of a team of six officers, and the only one assigned to the field.

Having never visited the temple before, he parked discreetly nearby and observed the grounds around the clock, waiting until he gathered the information he needed.

"When I first stepped into the temple, I made a silent vow to the statue of Luang Phor Wat Rai Khing," he said.

"I, Pol Capt Nitithorn, have come to cleanse, to purify Wat Rai Khing. May Luang Phor Wat Rai Khing protect me and guide me so that I may carry out this task smoothly and successfully."

For almost eight months, the inspector became a regular face in the temple compound. He wore plain clothes, bowed respectfully, and volunteered for everything from carrying offerings to arranging chairs. "The vendors started calling me 'Lung Jai Dee' -- a kind uncle," he laughed.

"They thought I was just a helpful uncle who visited the temple to make merit. Little did they know I was watching everything."

He mapped out donation boxes, observed amulet sales, studied the routes of cash flow and befriended those close to the abbot.

"I also rented amulets from temple vendors to obtain receipts linked to specific bank accounts." The turning point came when he built rapport with the temple's long-time driver, a trusted insider. "That man had seen everything," he said.

Shortly before an arrest warrant was issued in mid-May, the abbot surrendered quietly to the police.

So far, three suspects have been arrested: the former abbot himself; Aranyawan Wangthapan, a 28-year-old woman believed to be an online gambling broker; and Ekkapot Phukhang, a former monk and close aide to the abbot.

Investigators discovered about 2 billion baht had been circulated through 84 bank accounts linked to the temple, as well as personal accounts belonging to the former abbot and Aranyawan, dating back to 2016. The investigation is now expanding to include other individuals potentially involved.

Wat Rai Khing now stands quieter, its future uncertain, but with a chance to heal. And for the man once known to vendors as "Lung Jai Dee," there is no need for recognition. "I did what I came to do," he said simply. "Now it's time for the temple to do what it should do and begin again."