Rescuing a foodie paradise

As foot traffic plummets and revenue falls, the BMA has a plan to save Banthat Thong Road

Food shops on Banthat Thong Road in Pathumwan district. The area was once popular among locals and foreigners alike, but is now facing a significant decline in foot traffic and revenue.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is pressing ahead with plans to redevelop Banthat Thong Road into a creative district and premier street food destination.

The move follows growing concerns from local business operators who report a significant decline in foot traffic and revenue.

Restaurant owners and employees alike have shared their concerns about their future amid economic uncertainty and shifting consumer behaviour. "The street has been quiet recently, and our sales are not good," Wilaiwan (last name withheld), 28, a cashier at Hieng Fish Balls Noodles, said. "The price of ingredients is increasing, making everything so expensive these days," she added.

The decline in the area's fortunes is also affecting longstanding businesses, including Black Me-o Boat Noodle, where chef Manirat (last name withheld), 50, worries about diminishing revenue. "A few months ago, we could still sell many bowls of noodles and some merchandise, but recently, we've barely made anything," she said. "If things don't get better, I don't know how long we can keep holding on."

The BMA's latest plan for saving the road includes organising pedestrian walkways, enhancing sanitary standards for food vendors and supporting the area's appeal to tourists.

Once a bustling foodie spot

Over the past two to three years, Banthat Thong Road has risen to prominence as one of Bangkok's top street food locations. Its popularity with both Thai and foreign visitors made it a landmark culinary strip.

However, recent developments suggest that without strategic intervention, the area may struggle to maintain its appeal.

The stretch of the road between Rama IV and Rama I roads -- areas managed by Chulalongkorn University -- has seen a proliferation of new restaurants opening alongside long-established eateries.

These venues serve a diverse clientele, including office workers, university students and long-time regulars. This dynamic mix has transformed the area into a vibrant food corridor operating day and night.

Some estimates say the Banthat Thong street food scene contributes several billion baht annually to the local economy. The area's vibrant food culture has also gained a loyal following on social media platforms, further boosting its profile.

The area has enjoyed widespread popularity on social media, drawing in food enthusiasts eager to explore its diverse offerings. Vendors leasing premises from Chulalongkorn University have invested in refurbishing their storefronts to attract attention in a competitive market.

Vendors say rental fees for a single-unit shop can range from 50,000 baht to 70,000 baht per month, depending on location and foot traffic -- a clear indicator of the area's commercial potential, even amid current challenges.

These monthly rental costs do not include the upfront investment for key money and renovation, which can approach 2 million baht.

Despite the financial burden of setting up there, many new business owners remain undeterred. During its peak, Banthat Thong emerged as a trendy street food destination -- not steeped in decades of tradition like Yaowarat, but nonetheless vibrant enough to attract serious culinary entrepreneurs looking to establish a livelihood and tap into the growing food culture.

Tourist numbers plunge

Data from the first five months of this year indicates some outlets have seen income fall by 40–50% year-on-year, due to the fall in foot traffic.

For Xian Tiaw, a restaurant specialising in beef noodle and rice dishes, manager Salahuddin (surname withheld), said the drop in profits has been alarming. "At the beginning of last month, things were alright, but overall, our revenue is down by 40–50%," he says. "Prices for rent, ingredients and utilities continue to rise, making it hard to sustain operations."

A key factor is the sharp decline in international tourist arrivals, particularly from China. Figures show Chinese tourist numbers dropped by 25%, with only about 1.64 to 1.9 million arrivals between Jan 1 and the end of May.

During its peak years, the site attracted 15,000 to 30,000 visitors per day. However, this year that number has fallen to 2,000 to 5,000 visitors daily.

One contributing factor to the decline in Chinese tourist numbers was a highly publicised incident involving the abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing while visiting Thailand. The case sparked safety concerns among potential visitors.

Compounding these fears was widespread media coverage of the recent earthquake that caused the collapse of the State Audit Office building.

Additionally, a wave of negative publicity has surfaced on social media, where some diners have questioned whether the quality of food in the Banthat Thong area justifies its rising prices.

This has led to a perception issue for several restaurants, many of which have faced heavy criticism online in recent months.

In response to the downturn, Itthipol Ingprasarn, director of the Pathumwan District Office -- which oversees the Banthat Thong area -- said multiple agencies have come together to address the issue.

Recognising the district's economic contribution as a thriving street food hub, authorities are working to support its recovery.

Talks have been held with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the BMA's Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to boost the area's appeal.

Officials held a site visit last week to prepare for an upcoming event and tourist route project that would help re-establish Banthat Thong as a landmark destination, he said.

"The plan is intended to stimulate visitor numbers and enhance the area's profile. Details will be announced soon," Mr Itthipol said.

District office steps in

In the meantime, the Pathumwan District Office will focus on maintaining cleanliness, safety and orderliness in the area.

Efforts began with the reorganisation of pedestrian walkways and street vendor zones in response to public complaints about accessibility. Previously, stalls encroached onto the pavements, making it difficult for pedestrians to pass safely, Mr Itthipol said.

In addition, large groups of customers often gathered in front of popular eateries, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road, which posed a safety risk. The district office has since taken steps to address these concerns by enforcing clearer boundaries and improving traffic and pedestrian flow.

Regarding cleanliness and sanitation, Mr Itthipol said that waste collection in the Banthat Thong area now occurs three times a day. Residents are permitted to dispose of household waste during designated times, while food vendors -- who typically generate larger volumes of waste -- are required to follow specific disposal schedules.

The district office is also working with the Property Management Office of Chulalongkorn University to identify suitable locations for installing rubbish bins and designated disposal points.

Singh Limpirath, director of the BMA's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said staff have been attracting visitors to Bangkok through digital and online promotional campaigns.

These efforts form part of a broader strategy to restore confidence and visibility for key city districts, including Banthat Thong, positioning them as destinations worth exploring.