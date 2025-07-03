Separatist ‘white faces’ sow fear in South

Listen to this article

Authorities discovered three time-triggered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Krabi, with two found inside Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park and one at a wooden sculpture in downtown Krabi. EOD teams safely defused all devices. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Recent bomb discoveries in the tourist provinces of Phuket, Phangnga and Krabi are believed to mark a strategic expansion of southern insurgent activity, aimed at undermining tourist confidence and damaging the local economy, particularly in the tourism sector, says a security source in the deep South.

Security analysts say the latest attacks represent a new tactic by the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), a major separatist group in the far South. Unlike past incidents, these operations were carried out by so-called “white faces”, new recruits with no criminal or intelligence record, making them difficult to detect by security forces.

“These operatives are ideal for missions outside the traditional conflict zones in the deep South because they fly under the radar,” the source said.

“They are unknown to authorities and have no traceable background.”

This recent wave of bomb threats is the first coordinated operation outside the traditional insurgency area in nearly a decade, reminiscent of the 2015 attacks in seven southern provinces. Security experts believe it was a symbolic move to project strength and disrupt key economic areas.

While the BRN is suspected of orchestrating the attacks, sources say the operations were carried out by a younger, more radical faction of the group.

This distinguishes them from the older generation of BRN leaders who have shown openness to peace talks. The older operatives, often referred to as “black faces”, are already wanted and confined to border zones, limiting their mobility.

There is also speculation that elements of another group, the Patani United Liberation Organization (PULO), may have hired BRN members to carry out the attacks, though this remains unconfirmed. Tensions between old and new BRN factions persist, with internal assassinations further complicating the picture.

One border patrol police source noted the decision to strike outside the traditional insurgency zone was likely driven by increased security in the southern provinces, which has thwarted several plots in recent months. As a result, insurgents have redirected their efforts toward more vulnerable and high-profile areas.

On June 26, Lt Gen Paisan Nusang, the 4th Army Region Commander, disclosed the arrests of two men from Pattani in Phangnga on June 24, who were found with bomb-making materials. Their capture led to the successful disruption of multiple bombing plots in Phuket.

Initial arrests followed tips from local residents in Phangnga, leading authorities to suspects who were later transferred to Pattani for interrogation. Information gathered pointed to coordinated plans to stage incidents across the Andaman coastal provinces.

The suspects confessed they were acting under orders from a BRN leader based in a neighbouring country, with plans to target key economic hubs such as Krabi, Phangnga and Phuket.

Subsequent operations led to three more arrests in Pattani’s Mae Lan district, all believed to be linked. Lt Gen Paisan confirmed the bombs were non-lethal in nature, designed to cause disruption rather than casualties. They contained ignition mechanisms and explosive powder but lacked shrapnel. The intent, he said, was psychological: to sow fear and chaos without massive destruction.

“The goal is clearly to damage the economy of the Andaman region, which relies heavily on tourism,” he said. “These provinces are economic lifelines, generating significant income for the country.”

Intelligence from all major agencies, including the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4, confirmed this was an insurgency operation meant to expand the battlefield and pressure the government, which has shown little progress on resolving the Southern conflict.

According to the source, the BRN stands to benefit politically from these actions by increasing its leverage and visibility. However, the government has remained silent on the matter, instructing all military and police personnel to refrain from speaking to the media, with only the 4th Army Commander authorised to comment. The explosive devices, which have now all been safely defused, over ten in total, were reportedly planted in advance, with different detonation times set five to 10 days apart.

This was intended to give the illusion of ongoing attacks, even though all devices were planted simultaneously. Authorities believe there are no remaining devices, thanks to intensive surveillance, review of CCTV footage, and searches of suspect hideouts, leading to the successful dismantling of the plot before any major damage occurred.