Reshuffles mean little at ground level

Locals express cynicism at latest cabinet line-up as hardship continues up and down the country

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as the new culture minister, at Government House on July 3. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

In the bustling aisles of Bang Lamphu fresh market in Khon Kaen, conversations no longer revolve around the day's produce or prices but the country's politics -- and not with much hope.

Despite the recent cabinet reshuffle, many locals here say their lives remain unchanged, burdened by high living costs, stagnant income and mounting debt. For vendors and small business owners, the political reshuffle has brought little relief.

"I don't expect anything anymore," said Hathainuch Chanin, 56, who has sold vegetables at the market for decades. "It's the same people taking turns. The father leaves, the daughter steps in -- nothing changes."

Adisorn: Little faith in cabinet

She criticised the government's farmer assistance policy, which ties cash support to fertiliser purchases. "It's coercion. They should give the money directly and let us decide," she said.

Her comments reflect a broader sentiment of frustration among working Thais who feel excluded from decision-making. While some may hope the reshuffle signals a fresh start, others see it as purely cosmetic, recycling familiar faces while neglecting urgent economic needs.

"Living costs are rising everywhere -- food, fuel, electricity," said Ekalak Chanawirat, 41, owner of Uthen Gold Shop, also in Khon Kaen. "It's hitting families in a chain reaction."

He dismissed the cabinet shake-up as mere theatre: "Just a change of the actors guarding the treasure."

Arayanee Niampradit, the manager of the Bang Lamphu fresh market, echoed that scepticism.

"Nothing's really changed. They're just clinging to power," she said.

With sales slowing and economic conditions worsening, she fears the administration lacks both urgency and ability.

"Even if the prime minister resigns or parliament is dissolved, it'll just be another reshuffle. Same structure, same outcome," she said.

The public's disillusionment underscores the growing gap between political manoeuvring in Bangkok and daily struggles on the ground. Many citizens are not waiting for pledges. They want action -- and fast, Ms Arayanee said.

Pressure builds

In Nakhon Ratchasima, Suwat Liptapanlop, chairman of the Chart Pattana Kla Party, acknowledged the urgency.

Thawisant: Serious reform needed

He called on cabinet to act swiftly, especially in restoring political stability to rebuild investor and public confidence.

"Stability is vital to the economy and investment," he said, noting that political uncertainty could derail progress.

He urged the government to communicate its agenda for the remaining two years of its term and focus on critical issues such as rising energy costs, low crop prices and household debt.

"People expect results. The cabinet must work as a team," he said.

However, Assoc Prof Adisorn Naowanondha, rector of Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University, said there is little hope the new cabinet can resolve the country's problems.

He described the reshuffle as mere maintenance to keep the government afloat, lacking any real change.

"The new ministers lack the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary to effectively manage their ministries and address the crises faced by the country," he said.

He expressed concern over the appointments, calling the reshuffle chaotic and politically motivated, with ministers chosen based on political quotas rather than merit. The prime minister is sidelined, and ministers appear disorganised, leading only to temporary survival rather than genuine progress.

He pointed out issues in key ministries: the Defence Ministry awaits a new minister, the Interior Ministry is controlled by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to take power from another party. The Foreign Ministry, led by Maris Sangiampongsa, lacks real achievements.

"Overall, the cabinet's performance is disappointing," he said.

Deeper Change

Thawisant Lonanurak, former secretary-general of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Northeastern Chapter, added weight to calls for substantive change, arguing the political structure has failed to deliver legitimacy or unity.

Pallop: Govt must regain trust

He pointed to repeated legal challenges faced by prime ministers from the Thaksin-aligned network, including the recent suspension of Paetongtarn Shinawatra from duties by the Constitutional Court on July 1.

"The result is administrative confusion and declining credibility," he said. "If no serious reform is made, we risk damaging the nation further."

He warned that political dynasties and lack of institutional independence continue to undermine the public's faith in democracy.

Mr Thawisant also raised concerns about declining foreign investor confidence, especially with no clear government leadership or economic policy.

"Without a sound strategy, it could all collapse," he said.

Business outlook

From Chiang Mai, business leader Pallop Sae-Jiw, board member of the Chiang Mai Chamber of Commerce and a former president of the Tourism Council of Chiang Mai, also stressed the negative effects of political instability.

The second half of the year, he said, would be challenging due to global factors such as trade tensions and internal weaknesses, including sluggish consumption and shrinking investor confidence.

He viewed the reshuffle as a double-edged sword -- enabling policy continuity but reducing bargaining power within the coalition.

"There's now greater risk of internal deal-making for every law passed," he said.

Still, Mr Pallop believes the government has a narrow window to rebuild trust.

"If they act decisively now, people might believe again. But if not, the 2027 election will be very difficult," he said.

Back in Khon Kaen, the tone remains wary. With no sign of economic recovery, and familiar political names still in power, many residents doubt that real change is coming.

"I don't care who's in charge anymore," said Ms Hathainuch. "Just help us survive. That's all we want."