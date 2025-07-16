How much do Thai monks earn per month?

Buddhist monks in Thailand receive monthly food allowances called "Nittayapat" (นิตยภัต), with amounts varying according to their ecclesiastical rank, reflecting a centuries-old tradition of royal patronage that continues under government administration today.
The Nittayapat system represents food support that His Majesty the King provides to monks and novices. Historically, Thai monarchs demonstrated their Buddhist faith by offering meals, requisites, and annual stipends to the clergy.
During the reign of King Rama I, the system was reformed from annual payments to monthly allowances, with amounts structured according to monastic hierarchy.
The Department of Religious Affairs under the Ministry of Education currently administers the programme, distributing funds annually to support religious activities including administration, governance, religious education, Buddhist propagation and public welfare services.
While monks with ecclesiastical titles receive monthly Nittayapat similar to salaries, these allowances are not classified as taxable income. The payments fall under Section 42 (10) of the Revenue Code as "income received from maintenance according to moral duty in accordance with customary traditions", making them tax exempt.
This tax exemption applies specifically to Nittayapat and ceremonial offerings (kathin) from lay devotees. However, should monks invest their donations to generate returns - such as earning bank interest or business profits - such income becomes taxable. Similarly, monks receiving salaries from teaching positions at Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University must pay tax on those earnings under Section 40(1) of the Revenue Code.
The allowance system aims to ensure monks can focus on their spiritual duties while maintaining basic living standards, continuing Thailand's long tradition of state support for Buddhist institutions.
Here are the monthly food allowances for monks according to their ecclesiastical rank:
Somdej Phra Sangharaja
- Somdej Phra Sangharaja (Supreme Patriarch) - 34,200 baht per month
- Somdej Phra Racha Khana - 27,400
- Somdej Phra Racha Khana of the Second Class - 20,500
Phra Racha Khana
- Phra Racha Khana of the Dharma Class - 13,700
- Phra Racha Khana of the Deba Class - 10,300
- Phra Racha Khana of the Raja Class - 6,900
- Phra Racha Khana of the Saman Yok Class - 4,100
- Phra Racha Khana of the Saman Yok Class - 3,800
Phra Kru Palad Phra Racha Khana
- Phra Kru Palad Phra Racha Khana - 3,800
- Phra Kru Palad, Phra Racha Khana of the Second Class - 3,400
- Phra Kru Palad, Phra Racha Khana of the Dharma Class - 2,700
Phra Kru
- Phra Kru of the First Class, Somdej Phra Sangharaja Ecclesiastical Orders - 3,100
- Phra Kru of the Second Class, Somdej Phra Sangharaja Ecclesiastical Orders - 2,700
Phra Kru Sanyabat (Royal Monastery)
- Phra Kru Sanyabat of the First Class Royal Monastery - 3,800
- Phra Kru Sanyabat of the Second Class Royal Monastery - 3,400
- Phra Kru Sanyabat of the Third Class Royal Monastery - 3,100
Phra Kru Sanyabat (District Officers)
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical District Officer of the Special Class - 3,800
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical District Officer of the First Class - 3,400
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical District Officer of the Second Class - 3,100
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Vice Ecclesiastical District Officer of the First Class - 3,100
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Vice Ecclesiastical District Officer of the Second Class - 2,700
Phra Kru Sanyabat (Commune Chiefs)
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical Commune-Chief of the First Class - 3,100
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical Commune-Chief of the Second Class - 2,700
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical Commune-Chief of the Third Class - 2,500
Phra Kru Sanyabat (Royal Monastery Staff)
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Assistant Abbot of the Special Class Royal Monastery or equivalent - 3,400
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Deputy Abbot of the First Class Royal Monastery - 3,400
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Deputy Abbot of the Second Class Royal Monastery - 3,100
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Assistant Abbot of the First Class Royal Monastery or equivalent - 3,100
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Assistant Abbot of the Second Class Royal Monastery or equivalent - 2,700
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Deputy Abbot of the Third Class Royal Monastery - 2,700
Phra Kru Sanyabat (Private Monastery)
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Abbot of the First Class Private Monastery - 2,700
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Abbot of the Second Class Private Monastery - 2,500
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Abbot of the Third Class Private Monastery - 2,200
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Deputy Abbot of the Private Monastery - 1,800
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Assistant Abbot of the Private Monastery - 1,800
Phra Kru Sanyabat (Secretarial Positions)
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Secretary to the Ecclesiastical Regional Governor - 3,400
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Secretary to the Vice Ecclesiastical Regional Governor - 3,100
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Secretary to the Ecclesiastical Provincial Governor - 3,100
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Secretary to the Ecclesiastical District Officer - 2,200
- Phra Kru Sanyabat, Secretary to the Vice Ecclesiastical District Officer - 1,800
Ecclesiastical Governors and Officials
- The Ecclesiastical Regional Governor - 17,100
- The Vice Ecclesiastical Regional Governor - 13,700
- The Ecclesiastical Provincial Governor - 10,300
- The Vice Ecclesiastical Provincial Governor - 4,500
Sangha Council and Court Officials
- The Sangha Supreme Council - 23,900
- The Chief Superintendent of the Ecclesiastical Courts - 23,900
Academic Office Heads
- Head of the Royal Pali Studies Office - 17,100
- Head of the Royal Dhamma Studies Office - 17,100
Secretaries to High Officials
- The Secretary to the Supreme Patriarch - 10,300
- The Secretary to the Chief Superintendent of the Ecclesiastical Courts - 3,800
- The Secretary to the Vice Ecclesiastical Provincial Governor - 2,700
- The Secretary to the Ecclesiastical Commune-Chief - 1,200
Parian Graduates
- Graduates of Parian Nine - 5,500
- Graduates of Parian Seven and Eight - 5,200
- Graduates of Parian Five and Six (The Abbot of the First Class Royal Monastery) - 4,800
- Graduates of Parian Four (The Abbot of the Second Class Royal Monastery) - 4,500
- Graduates of Parian Three (The Abbot of the Third Class Royal Monastery) - 4,100
Abbots
- The Abbot of the First Class Royal Monastery - 4,800
- The Abbot of the Second Class Royal Monastery - 4,500
- The Abbot of the Third Class Royal Monastery - 4,100
- Abbot - 2,500
Temple-Specific and General Positions
- Phra Paritta Wat Chana Songkhram - 1,800
- Junior Monks at Wat Chuthathit Thammasapharam - 1,800
- Ritual-Performing Monk - 1,800
- Buddhist Ecclesiastical Official Monk (Non-Phra Kru Sanyabat) - 1,800