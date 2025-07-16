How much do Thai monks earn per month?

Buddhist monks in Thailand receive monthly food allowances called "Nittayapat" (นิตยภัต), with amounts varying according to their ecclesiastical rank, reflecting a centuries-old tradition of royal patronage that continues under government administration today.

The Nittayapat system represents food support that His Majesty the King provides to monks and novices. Historically, Thai monarchs demonstrated their Buddhist faith by offering meals, requisites, and annual stipends to the clergy.

During the reign of King Rama I, the system was reformed from annual payments to monthly allowances, with amounts structured according to monastic hierarchy.

The Department of Religious Affairs under the Ministry of Education currently administers the programme, distributing funds annually to support religious activities including administration, governance, religious education, Buddhist propagation and public welfare services.

While monks with ecclesiastical titles receive monthly Nittayapat similar to salaries, these allowances are not classified as taxable income. The payments fall under Section 42 (10) of the Revenue Code as "income received from maintenance according to moral duty in accordance with customary traditions", making them tax exempt.

This tax exemption applies specifically to Nittayapat and ceremonial offerings (kathin) from lay devotees. However, should monks invest their donations to generate returns - such as earning bank interest or business profits - such income becomes taxable. Similarly, monks receiving salaries from teaching positions at Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University must pay tax on those earnings under Section 40(1) of the Revenue Code.

The allowance system aims to ensure monks can focus on their spiritual duties while maintaining basic living standards, continuing Thailand's long tradition of state support for Buddhist institutions.

Here are the monthly food allowances for monks according to their ecclesiastical rank:

Somdej Phra Sangharaja

Somdej Phra Sangharaja (Supreme Patriarch) - 34,200 baht per month

Somdej Phra Racha Khana - 27,400

Somdej Phra Racha Khana of the Second Class - 20,500

Phra Racha Khana

Phra Racha Khana of the Dharma Class - 13,700

Phra Racha Khana of the Deba Class - 10,300

Phra Racha Khana of the Raja Class - 6,900

Phra Racha Khana of the Saman Yok Class - 4,100

Phra Racha Khana of the Saman Yok Class - 3,800

Phra Kru Palad Phra Racha Khana

Phra Kru Palad Phra Racha Khana - 3,800

Phra Kru Palad, Phra Racha Khana of the Second Class - 3,400

Phra Kru Palad, Phra Racha Khana of the Dharma Class - 2,700

Phra Kru

Phra Kru of the First Class, Somdej Phra Sangharaja Ecclesiastical Orders - 3,100

Phra Kru of the Second Class, Somdej Phra Sangharaja Ecclesiastical Orders - 2,700

Phra Kru Sanyabat (Royal Monastery)

Phra Kru Sanyabat of the First Class Royal Monastery - 3,800

Phra Kru Sanyabat of the Second Class Royal Monastery - 3,400

Phra Kru Sanyabat of the Third Class Royal Monastery - 3,100

Phra Kru Sanyabat (District Officers)

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical District Officer of the Special Class - 3,800

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical District Officer of the First Class - 3,400

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical District Officer of the Second Class - 3,100

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Vice Ecclesiastical District Officer of the First Class - 3,100

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Vice Ecclesiastical District Officer of the Second Class - 2,700

Phra Kru Sanyabat (Commune Chiefs)

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical Commune-Chief of the First Class - 3,100

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical Commune-Chief of the Second Class - 2,700

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Ecclesiastical Commune-Chief of the Third Class - 2,500

Phra Kru Sanyabat (Royal Monastery Staff)

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Assistant Abbot of the Special Class Royal Monastery or equivalent - 3,400

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Deputy Abbot of the First Class Royal Monastery - 3,400

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Deputy Abbot of the Second Class Royal Monastery - 3,100

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Assistant Abbot of the First Class Royal Monastery or equivalent - 3,100

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Assistant Abbot of the Second Class Royal Monastery or equivalent - 2,700

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Deputy Abbot of the Third Class Royal Monastery - 2,700

Phra Kru Sanyabat (Private Monastery)

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Abbot of the First Class Private Monastery - 2,700

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Abbot of the Second Class Private Monastery - 2,500

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Abbot of the Third Class Private Monastery - 2,200

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Deputy Abbot of the Private Monastery - 1,800

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Assistant Abbot of the Private Monastery - 1,800

Phra Kru Sanyabat (Secretarial Positions)

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Secretary to the Ecclesiastical Regional Governor - 3,400

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Secretary to the Vice Ecclesiastical Regional Governor - 3,100

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Secretary to the Ecclesiastical Provincial Governor - 3,100

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Secretary to the Ecclesiastical District Officer - 2,200

Phra Kru Sanyabat, Secretary to the Vice Ecclesiastical District Officer - 1,800

Ecclesiastical Governors and Officials

The Ecclesiastical Regional Governor - 17,100

The Vice Ecclesiastical Regional Governor - 13,700

The Ecclesiastical Provincial Governor - 10,300

The Vice Ecclesiastical Provincial Governor - 4,500

Sangha Council and Court Officials

The Sangha Supreme Council - 23,900

The Chief Superintendent of the Ecclesiastical Courts - 23,900

Academic Office Heads

Head of the Royal Pali Studies Office - 17,100

Head of the Royal Dhamma Studies Office - 17,100

Secretaries to High Officials

The Secretary to the Supreme Patriarch - 10,300

The Secretary to the Chief Superintendent of the Ecclesiastical Courts - 3,800

The Secretary to the Vice Ecclesiastical Provincial Governor - 2,700

The Secretary to the Ecclesiastical Commune-Chief - 1,200

Parian Graduates

Graduates of Parian Nine - 5,500

Graduates of Parian Seven and Eight - 5,200

Graduates of Parian Five and Six (The Abbot of the First Class Royal Monastery) - 4,800

Graduates of Parian Four (The Abbot of the Second Class Royal Monastery) - 4,500

Graduates of Parian Three (The Abbot of the Third Class Royal Monastery) - 4,100

Abbots

The Abbot of the First Class Royal Monastery - 4,800

The Abbot of the Second Class Royal Monastery - 4,500

The Abbot of the Third Class Royal Monastery - 4,100

Abbot - 2,500

Temple-Specific and General Positions