Are damaged Thai banknotes still usable?

Listen to this article

Sample banknotes with partial damage. (Photo: Bank of Thailand)

Whether damaged Thai banknotes are accepted generally depends on the discretion of individual vendors. Minor damage, such as a small tear at the corner, often does not prevent their use for payment.

However, if the banknote is significantly damaged, such as being torn by 20% of its size, and the user is unsure whether it can be used, the note can be exchanged for a new one at a bank, under the conditions set by the Bank of Thailand (BoT), as follows:

1. Banknotes with over 60% of the original note remaining

If the banknote has only minor damage and can be clearly verified as a genuine government-issued note, it can be exchanged at full face value. No application form is required. These can be exchanged directly at any of the Government Savings Bank (GSB) branches nationwide.

2. A half banknotes

If the banknote is split into two parts down the middle (lengthwise), each half can be exchanged for half of the note’s original value. For instance, a 100-baht note torn in half can be exchanged for 50 baht per half. In this case, an application for damaged banknote exchange must be submitted to the bank staff.

3. Mismatched banknotes

If the banknote has been pieced together from two different notes, possibly due to a printing error, and both parts are from the same denomination and series, it can be exchanged for the full value.

4. Mutilated or defaced banknote

If a part of the banknote is missing but more than half of the original note remains, and the note is clearly verifiable as genuine and not damaged due to intentional acts, such as improper handling, it can be exchanged for its full value.

5. Faded or unreadable banknotes

If the banknote is still reasonably recognisable as an authentic Thai note, it can be exchanged at full value. An application must be submitted for examination by bank officials.

6. Burned, chewed, mouldy or stuck-together banknotes

These must be presented in person to a bank officer along with a completed application form and a copy of a bank book. If the damage was caused by fire, a police fire report must be attached. The documents and banknotes must be submitted directly to a bank that processes currency claims.

If the damage is too severe to verify authenticity on the spot, the note must be sent to the BoT for examination. The verification process may take up to 60 days from the date the claim is received.

Banknote Clinic

The central bank also operates a Banknote Clinic, which offers off-site services to facilitate the exchange of damaged banknotes. The clinic takes place at different locations each month.

Damaged banknotes can also be exchanged at any GSB branch or commercial bank nationwide.

For more information, visit the BoT's website.