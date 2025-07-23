Ever wonder why Thais offer Red Fanta to the spirits?

Listen to this article

Offerings to placate the spirits placed before the controversial Khru Kai Kaeo statue in Bangkok before its removal from outside the Bazaar Bangkok Hotel on Ratchadapisek road in 2023.(Photo: Bangkok Post)

Visitors to Thailand are often intrigued by the small, ornate structures known as spirit houses usually found outside homes and businesses and often also as roadside shrines.

One element in particular tends to spark curiosity: the frequent offering of red Fanta drinks. But why is this fizzy beverage so commonly left as a gift for spirits?

The Role of Spirit Houses

Spirit houses, or San Phra Phum, are made to house guardian spirits believed to protect a home or place of business. These spirits are said to shield inhabitants from unseen forces and malevolent energies. Maintaining their favour is seen as essential for good fortune and harmony.

So why Red Fanta?

A Colour of Fortune

Red is widely regarded across various Asian cultures as a colour of luck, joy and longevity. In spiritual contexts, it is thought to ward off evil and attract positivity. Psychologically, red evokes feelings of passion and energy - qualities also associated with powerful spirits. The use of red in rituals aligns with similar beliefs found in Chinese customs, where red plays a prominent role in auspicious ceremonies.

From Blood to Beverage

Historically, offerings to spirits and deities included animal sacrifices, often involving the use of blood as a symbol of devotion and vitality. Such practices have faded over time, replaced by more symbolic and humane alternatives. Red drinks, particularly red Fanta, emerged as a substitute - the vivid colour recalling the life force once represented by blood.

A Practical Origin

Another possible explanation is practicality. In the past, people would offer clear water with incense sticks in it. Over time, the red dye from the incense coloured the water, leading to its eventual replacement with already coloured red drinks like Fanta. This eliminated the need for the incense.

Folklore and Modern Superstition

One widely shared tale has it that those who first offered red Fanta to the spirits would later receive lucky lottery numbers in dreams - cementing its reputation as a bringer of good fortune.

Curiously, a subtle class distinction has emerged as well. It has been noted that some believe offering off-brand red soda instead of actual Fanta is seen as disrespectful or low-class, revealing an unexpected consumerist layer to spiritual practices in modern Thailand.

Spirits in Thai Culture

The Thai interpretation of Buddhism includes frequent references to spirits (phut), non-human entities (amanut) and beings from other realms. Classic Buddhist texts like the Tipitaka recount tales of monks in remote forests being visited by spirits disguised as ghosts. To protect themselves, the Buddha gave them a sacred chant, the Metta Sutta - still recited today during house-blessing ceremonies - to ward off harmful spirits.

This intersection of religion, folklore and superstition is part of daily life in Thailand. From birth to death, many Thais hold beliefs in spirits that command both reverence and fear. Spirit offerings, whether flowers, food or red Fanta, are acts of devotion, appeasement and protection.

A Modern Media Phenomenon

This fascination with the paranormal endures in modern Thai media. Long-running radio programmes like The Shock and The Ghost Radio feature real-life ghost stories from listeners, consistently drawing over 100,000 listeners per episode and often going viral online. Many of these tales reference the spirits’ preferences - some even say their house spirits favour Pepsi or Coke over red Fanta.

Whether through ancient rituals or viral ghost stories, red Fanta remains one of Thailand’s most curious spiritual offerings - a symbol that blends old beliefs with new meanings, superstition with symbolism, and tradition with a splash of modern flair.