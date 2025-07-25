Thailand’s rainy season: What you should know and do

Floods are among the most common and devastating natural disasters in the region. To assist our readers in navigating this year’s heavy rain period, here are essential actions to take before, during and after a flood.
Relocate valuables to higher levels
Move important items, electronics and documents to upper floors or elevated areas to avoid water damage.
Know your emergency numbers
Keep a list of essential hotlines for local services and disaster assistance. Quick access to these contacts can be critical during an emergency.
Familiarise yourself with evacuation routes
Identify the nearest safe zones or high ground, and plan how you and your household can reach them swiftly if evacuation becomes necessary.
Assemble a flood emergency kit
Prepare the following supplies in advance:
-
Mobile phone and charging devices
-
Flashlight with spare batteries
-
Shelf-stable food and clean drinking water
-
First aid supplies and personal medication
-
Identification documents in waterproof storage
-
Cash, power banks and pet supplies, if applicable
Move vehicles to safe areas
Park cars and motorcycles on elevated ground to protect them from rising water levels.
Prevent water from entering the home
In high-risk areas, residents are advised to place sandbags around doors and low-level entry points and seal drainage pipes to block floodwater intrusion.
Turn off utilities before leaving the house
Unplug electrical appliances, shut off the main power supply, turn off gas valves and lock the house securely before evacuating.
Label your circuit breaker
Clearly mark which switches control power to different parts of your home to allow for a safer and more organised power reconnection post-flooding.
Teach children basic safety
In households with young children, explain the dangers of floodwaters and teach them never to touch plugs, appliances or submerged outlets.
Watch out for venomous animals
Be alert to snakes and other dangerous creatures that may be carried into residential areas by floodwaters.
Important emergency contacts in Thailand
In case of emergencies or for the latest updates, keep the following numbers readily available:
-
Highway Police (for flooded roads and rescue support): 1193
-
FM91 Radio (incident reporting and emergency coordination): 1644
-
Traffic Police Hotline: 1197
-
Disaster Assistance and Flood Warnings: 1111, then press 5
-
Thai Meteorological Department (weather forecasts): 1182
-
Thai Red Cross (disaster-related emergencies): 1664
-
National Emergency Medical Service (ambulance dispatch): 1669