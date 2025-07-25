What residents of Thailand should know as rainy season intensifies

Listen to this article

Rescuers help a resident wade through floodwater in Nan province. (Photo: Armed Forces Development Command)

Floods are among the most common and devastating natural disasters in the region. To assist our readers in navigating this year’s heavy rain period, here are essential actions to take before, during, and after a flood.

Relocate valuables to higher levels

Move important items, electronics, and documents to upper floors or elevated areas to avoid water damage.

Know your emergency numbers

Keep a list of essential hotlines for local services and disaster assistance. Quick access to these contacts can be critical during an emergency.

Familiarise yourself with evacuation routes

Identify the nearest safe zones or high ground, and plan how you and your household can reach them swiftly if evacuation becomes necessary.

Assemble a flood emergency kit

Prepare the following supplies in advance:

Mobile phone and charging devices

Flashlight with spare batteries

Shelf-stable food and clean drinking water

First aid supplies and personal medication

Identification documents in waterproof storage

Cash, power banks, and pet supplies (if applicable)

Move vehicles to safe areas

Park cars and motorcycles on elevated ground to protect them from rising water levels.

Prevent water from entering the home

In high-risk areas, residents are advised to place sandbags around doors and low-level entry points, and seal drainage pipes to block floodwater intrusion.

Turn off utilities before leaving the house

Unplug electrical appliances, shut off the main power supply, turn off gas valves, and lock the house securely before evacuating.

Label your circuit breaker

Clearly mark which switches control power to different parts of your home to allow for a safer and more organised power reconnection post-flooding.

Teach children basic safety

In households with young children, explain the dangers of floodwaters and teach them never to touch plugs, appliances, or submerged outlets.

Watch out for venomous animals

Be alert to snakes and other dangerous creatures that may be carried into residential areas by floodwaters.

Important emergency contacts in Thailand

In case of emergencies or for the latest updates, keep the following numbers readily available: