How to get around Bangkok without using the trains

Tuk-tuks, three-wheeled vehicles favoured by tourists. (Photo: Martin Péchy)

While Bangkok's three electric rail systems -- BTS, MRT and the Airport Rail Link - are often the most convenient way to travel, they come with drawbacks: relatively high fares and crowded conditions during rush hours. Here are alternative transport options that may suit different needs:

1. Motorcycle Taxis

Motorbike taxis are one of the fastest ways to navigate Bangkok, particularly for short or medium distances or through narrow alleys. They are commonly found at the mouths of sois (side streets) and near bus stops and train stations.

Fares start around 25 baht and increase depending on distance. Prices are often negotiable. For added convenience, services are also available through ride-hailing apps.

WIN motorcycle taxi in Bangkok.

2. Metered Taxis

Taxis in Bangkok start at 35 baht for the first kilometre, rising from 6.50 to 10.50 baht per kilometre, depending on distance.

There are two main types:

Company-owned taxis , easily identified by colour: Yellow-green: Samakkitham Co-op Blue-white: Thai Taxi Co-op Pink-white: Sahamit Taxi Co-op Orange-white: Baworn Taxi Co-op

Private taxis, typically in two-tone colour schemes, like the common green-yellow.

Taxis can also be booked via ride-hailing apps for added safety and convenience.

Taxi-Meters in Bangkok.

3. Public Buses

Operated by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), buses come in fan-cooled and air-conditioned models. Fares range from 8 to 30 baht depending on the type of bus.

While generally slower due to fixed routes and traffic congestion, buses are the most affordable option. Route details are available at www.bmta.co.th or via apps like BMTA Bus, ViaBus or Moovit.

An air-conditioned bus in Bangkok.

4. Boats

Thanks to the Chao Phraya River and several canals like Khlong Saen Saep, boat travel remains a fast and scenic alternative -- particularly useful in central Bangkok.

Fares typically range from 10 to 20 baht depending on route and vessel type. However, service is limited to specific waterways.

A ferry boat on Khlong Saen Saep, Bangkok.

5. Tuk-tuks

Tuk-tuks are iconic three-wheeled vehicles favoured by tourists for short-distance travel. They offer quick rides but at higher prices, as fares are unregulated and must be negotiated.

Trips often start at 40 baht and can climb to several hundred baht depending on distance and bargaining.

Tuk-tuks, three-wheeled vehicles for short-distance travel.

6. Songthaews

These modified trucks, usually pickups, have two long bench seats in the back, one either side, and operate on fixed routes, mainly in suburban or residential areas.

Fares range from 7 to 15 baht. While routes are limited, they are ideal for short trips and offer a budget friendly alternative. Routes can be found via the Moovit app.

A pickup truck modified for use as a "songthaew".

While electric trains remain a popular choice, Bangkok offers a wide range of transport options. Choosing the right one for your journey - whether a motorbike taxi, bus or even a boat - can save money and help you avoid the city’s notorious congestion.

Selecting transport that fits the situation helps make daily life in Bangkok more flexible, efficient and cost effective.