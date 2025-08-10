Pheu Thai coalition on brink

Listen to this article

Thaksini Shinawatra

Under mounting external threats and equally pressing internal tussles, the government and the "two Shinawatras" are bracing for a decisive turning point in the next few months.

This month began with the political landscape at a crossroads, as multiple unresolved high-profile cases moved through judicial review, including one on suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra who faces criticism over a leaked conversation she had with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen amid border tensions with the neighbouring country.

She has come under heavy scrutiny for criticising the commander of the Thai Second Army Region and appearing to be overly willing to yield to the Cambodian strongman's demands during their conversation.

On Aug 4, the deadline expired for Ms Paetongtarn, who doubles as culture minister, to submit her defence to the Constitutional Court over allegations tied to the audio recording. This marks the end of a second deadline extension.

According to procedure, once the prime minister submits her rebuttal, the court must forward it to the group of 36 senators who filed a complaint against her in the first place.

They will then have 15 days to respond, after which the charter court will return the group's counter-arguments to Ms Paetongtarn, who may file one more rebuttal. After that, the court must wait an additional 15 days before rendering its verdict.

Barring delays, a decision on the prime minister's fate is expected by September at the latest.

Moments of truth

While Ms Paetongtarn's legal battle unfolds, another case looms large: her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's prosecution under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, for allegedly defaming the monarchy in a 2015 interview with a South Korean TV station. The ruling is scheduled for Aug 22.

Thaksin also faces a ruling in the high-profile "14th Floor" case, related to his extended stay in the premium ward on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital in lieu of serving time in prison.

The case is based on the accusation his medical condition was exaggerated to justify his hospitalisation.

The Supreme Court is set to rule on Sept 9, requiring Thaksin to appear in person.

Experts say this month will be pivotal, with the three cases carrying direct consequences for the ruling Pheu Thai Party's political influence and unity.

A rise of new nationalist-leaning conservative parties -- fuelled by the Thai-Cambodian border conflict -- could siphon MPs away from Pheu Thai, particularly in the Northeast, its main bastion.

Possible leadership changes

Stithorn Thananithichot, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University, told the Bangkok Post it is likely that Ms Paetongtarn will not survive her legal case, adding she will be removed from office and a change in government leadership will follow.

He predicted her replacement would not necessarily come from Pheu Thai's list of prime ministerial candidates -- in this case, only Chaikasem Nitisiri remains -- and that there were only two realistic alternatives.

The first is Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai, the third-largest party, who could be brought back into the government coalition to reshape the political landscape since the current government's parliamentary numbers make it difficult to govern.

The second is former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is one of two prime ministerial candidates on the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party's ticket.

However, such an option would be more complex because Gen Prayut would first need to receive royal approval to resign as a Privy Councillor. The move would likely require clear signals indicating the necessity of his return as prime minister.

If Gen Prayut were to take the post, the government would need to either complete its term in less than two years or dissolve the House after a certain period to call fresh elections.

Mr Stithorn added the final possible choice, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is the UTN's leader and another prime ministerial candidate, may only occur under a scenario where he serves as premier for three months to prepare the ground for a House dissolution.

Regarding the so-called "14th Floor" case faced by Thaksin, Mr Stithorn said the proceedings might not immediately result in his immediate return to prison. The case would require further legal steps, prolonging the process.

However, if circumstances eventually force Thaksin back to jail or into self-imposed exile, Mr Stithorn believes Pheu Thai would fracture, as no one would be willing to take over the party's leadership. Most MPs would likely defect to Klatham, one of Pheu Thai's closest allies.

He also pointed to another significant factor: the possible emergence of a new conservative party amid heightened pro-military sentiment due to the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

Such a party could lure away a number of MPs from Pheu Thai, especially in the Northeast, where the border dispute could be a strong rallying issue.

The red-shirt movement, which is Pheu Thai's staunch support base, Mr Stithorn said, would likely fade along with the party, while the opposition People's Party stands to gain little benefit from the nationalist wave.

Stithorn: 'MPs will likely defect'

Hanging by a thread

Assoc Prof Olarn Thinbangtieo, deputy dean of Burapha University's faculty of political science and law, said the government's popularity has sharply declined, chiefly due to the Cambodian border dispute.

Still, he believes Thaksin will try to maintain his influence as long as possible, regardless of the outcomes in the Section 112 case, the 14th Floor case or Ms Paetongtarn's audio clip case.

Assoc Prof Olarn noted the government is looking to weaken Bhumjaithai's hold in politics by weighing in on the Khao Kradong land dispute and reassigning key officials linked to Bhumjaithai, as well as using Pheu Thai MPs to file lawsuits against critics. These moves, he argued, are an effort to cling to power despite waning public support.

If Ms Paetongtarn is stripped of the premiership over serious ethical misconduct over the audio leak, Assoc Prof Olarn believes Thaksin will push Mr Chaikasem into the premiership to buy time, using disbursement of the 150-billion-baht economic stimulus budget to consolidate local alliances and prepare for the next election.

But if Thaksin is imprisoned in the 14th Floor case, "both the government and Pheu Thai would collapse instantly", he said.

Olarn: 'Govt targets Bhumjaithai's hold'

Grim outlook

Assoc Prof Jade Donavanik, a legal scholar and dean of the faculty of law at Dhurakij Pundit University, expects the court ruling on Ms Paetongtarn's case to be unanimous in finding her guilty, leading to her removal from office.

It would cause the entire cabinet to be dissolved, prompting a parliamentary vote to be called for a new prime minister from the existing candidate list. Pheu Thai would likely back Mr Chaikasem, the UTN leader, as he has shown the ability to act in line with Thaksin's political directives.

However, opposition parties could back Mr Anutin in exchange for disbanding parliament within three to six months, creating a fluid political bargaining opportunity.

Regarding Thaksin's 14th Floor case, Assoc Prof Jade said if the Supreme Court judges found him guilty and he must serve his remaining one-year sentence, he could seek house arrest, which would allow him to continue exerting political control.

But if the court finds the royal clemency that reduced his original eight years in prison -- three years in total from two legal cases and five years in a third case -- to one year was obtained on false grounds, the pardon could be revoked.

This would force him to serve the original term, possibly compelling him to take flight abroad again.

Thaksin went into self-imposed exile years ago to avoid the three cases and only returned to Thailand in 2023.

A repeated escape would diminish Thaksin's political aura, and rivals within Pheu Thai would begin positioning themselves for leadership.

Assoc Prof Jade said the impending court cases will mark a critical turning point for the Shinawatra family's consolidated political clout, which has already begun to erode.

Without the Shinawatras, Pheu Thai could even splinter into smaller parties.

Should the Election Commission determine that Thaksin, who is not a Pheu Thai member, has been controlling the party in violation of the law, it could petition the Constitutional Court to dissolve Pheu Thai altogether, shaping yet another major shift in Thai politics.