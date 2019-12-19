Tourist arrivals to Japan down

Tourists visit Kuromon Ichiba Market, one of the attractions in Osaka that offers dried and fresh fruits, snacks, grilled sweet potatoes and beverages like green tea. (Photo by Karnjana Karnjanatawe)

TOKYO: The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell 0.4% in November from a year earlier to 2,441,300, declining for the second straight month due to a continued sharp fall in tourists from South Korea amid a deterioration in bilateral ties, government data showed on Wednesday.

If the trend continues, the number of foreign visitors is likely to total around 32 million this year, making achievement of the government's goal of 40 million in 2020 difficult.

The number of South Korean visitors fell 65.1% to 205,000 in November, following a 65.5% decrease in October and a 58.1% drop in September.

By country and region, China led with 750,900 visitors in November, up 21.7%, followed by Taiwan at 392,100, up 11.4%, and South Korea in third place.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, the number of foreign visitors totalled 29,355,700 in the first 11 months of the year, up 2.8% from the same period a year earlier.