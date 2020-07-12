Disney World reopens as WHO urges virus caution

Hundreds queued to get into Disney World in Florida.

ORLANDO: Florida's Walt Disney World theme park reopened Saturday in a state hard hit by the coronavirus, as the World Health Organization issued a fresh warning that countries should step up pandemic restrictions.

Hundreds of people in face masks and some in red Mickey Mouse ears queued to enter the Magic Kingdom, with social distancing and hygiene precautions in place.

The Disney complex is in Orlando, Florida -- one of several states where the daily rate of new cases of the virus has been increasing.

The WHO on Friday urged countries grappling with coronavirus to step up control measures, saying it is still possible to rein it in, as some nations clamped fresh restrictions on citizens.

With case numbers worldwide more than doubling in the past six weeks, Uzbekistan returned to lockdown and Hong Kong said schools would close from Monday after the city recorded "exponential growth" in locally transmitted infections.

The novel coronavirus has killed over 560,000 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

More than 12.5 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories, triggering massive economic damage.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on countries to adopt an aggressive approach to tackling the virus, highlighting Italy, Spain, South Korea and India's biggest slum to show it was possible to stop the spread, no matter how bad the outbreak.

The health agency's comments came as US President Donald Trump was forced to cancel an election rally in New Hampshire, citing an approaching storm.

Trump has pushed to hold large gatherings against health advice as epidemiologists warn of the dangers posed by the virus moving through the air in crowded and confined spaces.

On a visit to Florida on Friday, Trump hit out at Beijing over the pandemic.

"(The) relationship with China has been severely damaged. They could have stopped the plague.... They didn't stop it," he told reporters.

The United States is the country worst hit by the illness, with more than 134,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil, the second-hardest hit, surpassed 70,000 deaths.

In Uzbekistan, citizens were from Friday facing lockdown restrictions again that were originally imposed in March but lifted gradually over the past two months.

The Central Asian country's return to confinement followed a decision by Australia to lock down its second-biggest city Melbourne from Thursday.

In Hong Kong, a spike has marked a setback for the city after daily life had largely returned to normal with restaurants and bars resuming regular business and cultural attractions reopening.

Despite being right next to mainland China where the virus first emerged, the city had managed to quash local transmission in recent months.

But new clusters have started to emerge since Tuesday, including at an elderly care home that reported at least 32 cases and a housing estate with 11.

"Across all walks of life, we are all being tested to the limit," the WHO's Tedros told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

"From countries where there is exponential growth, to places that are loosening restrictions and now starting to see cases rise.

"Only aggressive action combined with national unity and global solidarity can turn this pandemic around," he said.

Elsewhere, French officials warned of rising cases in metropolitan France as the death toll topped 30,000.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted a decision to allow businesses, including bars and event spaces, to reopen may have been made "too soon".

The Middle Eastern country recorded its highest number of infections over a 24-hour period, at nearly 1,500.

In Australia, meanwhile, authorities said they would slash by half the number of people allowed to return from overseas.

From Monday, only 4,000 Australian citizens or permanent residents will be permitted to enter each day.